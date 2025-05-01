Arsenal leading race for £85m striker as ‘big fan’ Andrea Berta eyes huge first signing

Arsenal are leading the race for Manchester United-linked Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports in Portugal.

The Gunners are eyeing a huge summer under new director of football Andrea Berta, who replaced Edu Gaspar earlier this year.

A new striker is reportedly Berta’s top priority and Sporting hitman Gyokeres is believed to be right at the top of his shortlist.

While Gyokeres’ Sweden teammate Alexander Isak remains Mikel Arteta’s dream target, Newcastle’s asking price for the striker is expected to be well above £100million.

There is a possibility the Magpies could be forced to sell their talisman if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, though their asking price may still be too steep for Arsenal.

Though Gyokeres lacks Premier League experience, he impressed in the Championship with Coventry City and his record at Sporting is exceptional.

The 26-year-old has 67 goals in 63 Liga Portugal matches and was Europe’s top scorer (among top-ten leagues) in 2024.

As his goal record suggests, Gyokeres is right up there again this year. He has scored 25 goals so far, putting him joint-top with PSG attacker Ousmane Dembele, who scored against Arsenal in the Champions League this week.

Gyokeres has been tight-lipped over his future, stating last month that “no one can predict what will happen”.

“I like Lisbon,” he said when asked if he liked London.

“I can’t say anything about that,” Gyokeres then added when asked if there’s a gentleman’s agreement to leave Sporting this summer.

“No one can predict what will happen, we enjoy the moment.”

A summer transfer now seems inevitable, with a report from Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness) claiming the Gunners are the current frontrunners.

The report says Arsenal are ‘planning a huge summer transfer window’ under Berta – who is a ‘big fan’ of Gyokeres – and are ‘showing the most interest’ in the striker.

Indeed, the Champions League semi-finalists have ‘pushed out in front’ in the transfer race ahead of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Sporting remain insistent that the Swedish international will not leave for less than his €100million (£85million) release clause and Arsenal paying that feels unlikely.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim – who managed Gyokeres in Lisbon – was asked about the striker’s future this week amidst interest from the Red Devils.

Amorim said: “I didn’t talk to him. But if a player only wants to come to Man United to play Champions League, then he won’t come.

“We want players who want to represent United, not players who want to play certain competitions.”

