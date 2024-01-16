£73m Chelsea bid ‘rejected’ but new offer ‘half expected’ for striker bought for £17m in 2023

According to reports in Portugal, Premier League club Chelsea have made a huge offer to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Sporting signed the Swedish international from Championship side Coventry City for €20million (£17.2million) last summer.

He has hit the ground running in Portugal, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists in 24 appearances this season.

It will come as no surprise that Gyokeres’ fine form has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe.

Chelsea and Arsenal are both in the market for a new No. 9 and the former have reportedly made a big-money bid to land the ex-Coventry hitman.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), the Blues have offered an €80m fixed fee plus €5m in bonuses (£73.1m) to Sporting for their star striker.

The Portuguese giants have ‘rejected’ this bid and have told Mauricio Pochettino’s side to pay Gyokeres’ €100m (£86m) release clause or bog off back to London.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is eager to keep hold of the 25-year-old – who is relaxed in Lisbon and is not pushing for a January transfer.

The report says Chelsea returning with another bid this month is ‘half expected’ with Pochettino desperate for a consistent goalscorer.

Should the Blues cave and pay Gyokeres’ £73.1m release clause this month, Sporting will make a £55.9m profit on the player within six months.

This would be similar to Benfica’s deal to sell Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea for a British record £104m fee, six months after signing the midfielder from River Plate for around £38m.

However, it has been claimed by Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella that the Record report is false.

Writing on X, he said: ‘Chelsea haven’t made a bid for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres. There’s no interest either, as it stands.’

If Chelsea have no interest in signing the Swede this month, they are probably holding out for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the summer.

The Nigerian striker recently signed a new contract which includes a £112m release clause.

He has also been linked with Arsenal, who are, like their London rivals, struggling in front of goal this term.

Ivan Toney is another player on everyone’s lips. The Brentford striker is set to return to action this month when his eight-month suspension comes to an end.

The Bees reportedly want £100m if they are to part ways with Toney this month and Arsenal and Chelsea are understandably reluctant to pay that fee.

