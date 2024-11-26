Real Madrid eye Endrick swap for Man Utd, Arsenal target ‘destined’ for big-money transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Man Utd and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres and could tempt Sporting into a swap deal including Endrick.

Gyokeres has scored an extraordinary 49 goals for Sporting in 2024, which is not going unnoticed around Europe.

Ruben Amorim’s move from Sporting to Man Utd, coupled with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles, saw links to the Swedish striker accelerate, though it remains to be seen if the Red Devils have the available funds to sign him in January.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked over the last 12 months but Real Madrid have now joined the race.

Real Madrid join Man Utd, Arsenal in Gyokeres transfer hunt

According to reports in Spain, Gyokeres is on Madrid’s ‘radar’ and the La Liga giants are now ‘beginning to study a strategy to get his services’.

Despite the summer signing of Kylian Mbappe, it is claimed that the European champions ‘are looking to rejuvenate and strengthen their attack, especially with players who combine physicality, technique and goalscoring efficiency’, which makes Gyokeres the ‘perfect’ addition.

Sporting will not let their star man go without a fight and will likely tell interested clubs to trigger his 100 million euro (£83.5m) release clause.

Interestingly, it is claimed that Los Blancos ‘could use Endrick’ to tempt Sporting into the sale of Gyokeres.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Full-kit swankers at Mail as Ruben Amorim hotel gets the usual treatment

👉 Man Utd just ‘a bunch of pretty boys’ and Ruben Amorim is ‘f***ed’

👉 Andre Onana is Premier League goalkeeper of the season so far

They will only offer the Brazilian teenager on a loan basis but his arrival could be ‘an attractive formula to convince’ the Portuguese champions.

While landing Gyokeres in January will be tricky, it is claimed that he is ‘desired’ ahead of the winter transfer window and that Sporting are uncertain how long they can keep a player ‘destined for the big European nights’.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks the addition of Gyokeres would be “perfect” following Amorim’s arrival as head coach.

“I think it would be amazing if Man United can sign Gyokeres. In my opinion, it would be one of the best possible signings and maybe one of the best signings in recent times in the Premier League.”

“He knows how Amorim wants to play and vice versa. He would be the perfect addition, and also add some competition to Højlund who really needs it, because he hasn’t shown enough yet.”

“Gyokeres would be a top striker in the Premier League.”

Parker added: “I saw a lot of him when he was at Coventry. He was so good, but he has just improved even more since at Sporting.”

“He is a goal scoring machine, and he is arguably one of the best strikers in the world.”

“A lot of us were surprised that Sporting managed to sign him, because other clubs here in England should have been interested, but in the end he joined Sporting, which has been a very good decision.”

Gyokeres could end up at Arsenal, who might finally decide to spend big on a new striker.

Former Gunners defeander Bacary Sagna has boldly told Mikel Arteta to sign the Swede and free agent Paul Pogba.

“I’ve always said that Paul Pogba would be a good addition for Arsenal. I believe he could be an asset to the club.

“With his creativity, having him on a short-term contract would benefit everyone. It would help Paul get back into football and get him back to full fitness and quality.

“I would love Arsenal to sign Viktor Gyökeres, the Swedish striker who plays for Sporting Lisbon. He’s amazing, honestly.

“I didn’t know much about his personality, but after watching him play. Wow! I think he’s amazing.”