Sporting president Frederico Varandas claims Arsenal and Manchester United only have themselves to blame for missing out on a cut-price deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

Both Premier League clubs are chasing the Sweden international this summer and were recently dealt a blow after Varandas dismissed reported claims that Gyokeres had a gentleman’s agreement to leave the club for well below his £85m asking price.

The Gunners are said to have had a bid of around £55m rejected for the 27-year-old while United wait to find out which of Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko will move to the Emirates before feeding on the ‘scraps’.

Varandas has doubled down on his claim that Gyokeres ‘will not leave for €70m’ and cited the Arsenal and United transfers that have already been made or are set to be imminently confirmed this summer as the reason why.

As quoted by the Portuguese media outlet A Bola, Varandas said: “Sporting is very calm about Gyokeres. Sporting does not need to sell Gyokeres.

“We have already passed the stage where we had to sell our best assets. We do not have to sell him. In the same way that we do not have to sell him, we are still sensitive to Viktor ‘s dreams.

“Sporting has a commitment, made by the president, not to ask for the value of the termination clause and to be reasonable in relation to Viktor’s performance last season.

“If you ask me today, there is a strong possibility that Viktor will leave. We have been keeping an eye on the market, I saw a player like Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, go to Arsenal for €65 million (£55m).

“I saw two players being sold in the Premier League – Matheus Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo – forwards who do not have the quality of Viktor, in my opinion, were sold for around €70m.

“We are talking about players who are 26 years old. So, given the demands we are making in relation to Viktor ‘s value, I believe he could leave, unless he has the worst agent in the world. Which I find hard to believe.

“I won’t say what the price we asked for. It was communicated to the agent. But I can guarantee that Viktor will not leave for €60+€10 million. Viktor already knows and I want Sporting fans to take advantage of this summer, in which they are two-time champions, in which they have a double, to celebrate, to be calm.

“There are only two scenarios: one club respects the price requested by Sporting and Viktor will fulfil his dream, and from that moment we will be ready to attack the targets, or that club does not want Viktor and Viktor, with a three-year contract, stays at Sporting and we will be very happy.”