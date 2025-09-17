According to reports, FC Barcelona will be given an ‘unexpected window’ to sign Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland on one key condition.

Last season, Haaland had a disappointing season for his standards as he was impacted by Man City‘s struggles, but he has returned to form at the start of this campaign.

Haaland has five goals in four Premier League games, while he grabbed five goals and two assists in Norway’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova earlier this month.

At the start of this year, Haaland penned a remarkable new contract to commit himself to Man City until 2034.

Despite this, he remains linked with a move to Barcelona, who are in the market for a striker to be Robert Lewandowski’s long-term replacement.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Haaland is ‘destined’ for Barcelona, with president Joao Laporta ‘obsessed’ with the Man City star.

Now, a report in Spain claims Haaland could become available at a ‘bargain price’ and it ‘all depends on Pep Guardiola’.

It is claimed that an ‘unexpected window could open’ to land Haaland because ‘if this season is as disappointing as the last one in terms of the team, the English club would be willing to open the door for him’ as they ‘don’t want any disgruntled star and that’s the key that could change everything’.

Regarding Guardiola’s role and his potential price, the report explains:

‘Pep Guardiola’s role is crucial. The Catalan manager has always made it clear that he doesn’t want to keep any player against their will. If Haaland expresses his desire to leave and City’s project doesn’t take off, Guardiola won’t put up insurmountable obstacles. The club’s policy is clear: if a player isn’t 100% motivated, leaving is the best solution for all parties. ‘That doesn’t mean Barça would have it easy. Even in a favourable scenario, City wouldn’t let Haaland leave for less than €100 million. Still, compared to the usual market prices and the striker’s level, that figure could be considered a bargain.’

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has explained why he thinks Haaland will eventually leave Man City.

“Do I believe that if he stayed here, he’d achieve it? Yes, I don’t doubt it,” Jordan said.

“His goalscoring record is remarkable.

“Unless he’s going to stay here for another five seasons, which is what it would take for him to get that level of goals I suspect, he won’t”.

When asked whether he thinks Haaland would stay in England, Jordan claimed: “No, I don’t think so.

“Other opportunities will come, not because Man City aren’t a good football club, but because opportunities will come for him in different spaces and he’ll want to broaden his horizons.”