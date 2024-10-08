According to reports, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ‘chosen’ his preferred replacement for Erling Haaland as the forward’s ‘future is uncertain’.

Haaland is enduring a major goal drought as he’s without a goal in two Premier League games.

Despite this, the Norway international still has eleven goals in his ten appearances this season across all competitions.

Since joining Man City from Borussia Dortmund for around £51m in 2022, the 24-year-old has remarkably scored 101 goals in his 108 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side across all competitions.

Haaland is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and is under contract until 2027. However, it’s been heavily reported that he could leave Man City next year amid interest from several elite European clubs.

La Liga giants FC Barcelona are said to be stepping up their interest in Haaland, who has been identified as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona’s financial problems make a potential deal difficult, but one of their main sponsors are reportedly willing to ‘put up’ around £126m to make a transfer possible.

According to a report in Spain, Haaland’s ‘uncertain future’ has made Man City scour the market for a potential replacement and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres is their ‘chosen one’.

The Sweden international left Championship outfit Coventry City during the 2022 summer transfer window to join the Portuguese outfit for around £15m.

Gyokeres immediately hit the ground running for Sporting Lisbon and was one of the leading scorers in Europe last year.

After grabbing 43 goals and 15 assists across all competitions in his debut season, Gyokeres is on track for another superb campaign in 2024/25 as he’s got 15 goal involvements in eleven appearances this term.

A recent report claimed Gyokeres has an ‘agreement’ with Sporting Lisbon which would enable him to join Arsenal next year, but Liverpool are also in the running to land him.

