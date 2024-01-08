Haaland ‘would leave’ City for Euro giants ‘tomorrow’ amid Mbappe ‘agreement’, ‘affordable’ clause

According to reports, there is an ‘affordable clause’ in Erling Haaland’s Manchester City contract amid reports linking him with Real Madrid.

After joining Man City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for around £51m, Haaland has further established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 appearances during his debut season, he – despite being impacted by injuries this term – has 19 goals in his 22 outings across all competitions.

The Norway international is one of football’s biggest stars and he is a huge asset for Man City and the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side would presumably love the striker to spend most of his career at the Etihad but this may not be likely amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

At the start of 2023, Haaland’s agent – Rafaela Pimenta – admitted that Real Madrid is “the dreamland” for players she works with.

“Now, if I ask a player ‘what is your goal?’ he will say the Premier League. He doesn’t say City, Chelsea or Arsenal but the Premier League,” Pimenta said.

“This is the place to be for an agent because it is the place the players want to be. It’s a fantastic league. It’s competitive. Every game is a challenge. Everybody wants to watch it. They want to be here.

“But there is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players.

“Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League.”

A detailed report from Spanish outlet AS claims Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti ‘would welcome’ Haaland after Foot Mercato revealed PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join the La Liga giants on a free transfer in the summer.

The report from AS points out that Mbappe has been Real Madrid’s ‘top target’ ahead of Haaland, but they ‘could consider signing both of them’ after discovering that the Man City star has an ‘affordable’ release clause in his contract.

FEATURE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland… Another Champions League record falls to the goalbot

It has consistently been reported that Haaland’s release clause is worth around 200 million euros, but this fee is set for Premier League clubs. For Real Madrid and other European giants, ‘it is much closer to 100 million than 200’. It is also noted that a move to the Bernabeu would come about (if it does at all) in 2025.

The report adds: ‘Let’s not forget that Haaland bought a house a year ago in Marbella and that he loves to travel to Spain every time he has a couple of days off. If it were up to him, he would sign for Madrid tomorrow.’

Over the weekend, Guardiola suggested Man City will be in a position to fight for several trophies when Haaland and other key players return to full fitness.

“What I want is to arrive in the second part of the season with everyone fit,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I want Erling back, Kevin back, Jeremy and John (Stones). When they are back we have a team that can compete in different competitions until the end.”