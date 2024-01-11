Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona ‘dream’ of signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and could sell three players to make it happen, according to reports.

Haaland has been fairly prolific for the Cityzens since joining from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £51million in 2022.

There has been a lot of talk about the 23-year-old’s future at the Etihad, despite the fact he hasn’t even been at the club for two years.

A move to Real Madrid feels like it is going to happen at some point and there have been rumours of a release clause in Haaland’s contract becoming active this summer.

There have been reports that Los Blancos will pursue Haaland if they can not agree a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe as a free agent, meaning the Norwegian striker is in the headlines yet again.

It could be Barcelona he ends up at, however, even if the Spanish champions have no money.

2023 TOP SCORERS: Erling Haaland and his 44 goals kept him clear of Kane and Mbappe

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Nacional), the Blaugrana are open to selling ‘three important players’ to fund the signing of Haaland.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has always ‘dreamed’ of bringing the Manchester City superstar to the Nou Camp and ‘focused his efforts’ on completing the signing after failing to extend Lionel Messi’s contract in 2021.

Haaland ended up choosing City a year later after a £51m release clause in his Dortmund contract became active.

Barcelona were unable to ‘compete against’ the Premier League club’s financial might, making it impossible to win the race for the Norwegian hitman.

The three ‘important players’ Laporta is open to selling are Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski, the report claims.

Former Leeds winger Raphinha is apparently ‘starting to wear out the patience of Xavi and his staff’ and a €60m return to the Premier League has been mooted.

The Brazilian has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea since joining Barcelona, who beat the London pair in the race for his signature in 2022.

Kounde, another former Chelsea target, is failing to ‘live up to the expectations’ and could be sold, with his departure expected to ‘give the Blaugrana a great financial margin’.

Finally, Lewandowski’s form has dipped this term and previously ‘received a dizzying offer from Saudi Arabia’, which was rejected by the player and club.

If Barca are very keen on signing Haaland, they could contact Saudi Pro League clubs to see if the offer still stands, it is claimed.

READ MORE: Top 10 Premier League footballers of 2023 dominated by Arsenal and Manchester City