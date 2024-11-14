Robert Lewandowski has enjoyed a particularly fruitful start to the campaign since reuniting with his former boss Hansi Flick.

Barcelona sit six points clear at the top of La Liga, having been impressive in games in the Champions League with Lewandowkski having scored 17 goals already this season in just 19 games.

The Polish striker’s goals record is similar to that of Manchester City man Erling Haaland, who has netted one fewer in all competitions, and although Lewandowski has started incredibly well, at 36, he surely won’t be able to go on for much longer.

The club must have a succession plan and they look an attractive proposition again, while it seems the replacement for Flick’s trusted man could actually be Haaland.

Barca director Deco has sparked rumours that Haaland could be the long-term Lewandowski replacement, and having already achieved what he set out to do from the off at City, a transfer to the Catalan giants could be on the cards at some point in the near future.

Deco said: “There are only one/two strikers like our Robert Lewandowski… and Haaland is one of them.”

Judging by the number of goals both have scored this season, he certainly has a point. In an era where false nine’s have become prominent across Europe, Haaland still possesses the old school trait of a proper number nine, clearly thriving off scoring goals.

In 77 Premier League appearances, Haaland has netted 75 times. His ruthlessness in front of goal would be attractive to any team in the world.

There have been suggestions previously that Haaland, along with his father Alf-Inge had mapped out the strikers career since before making his big move to City. The next step from here onwards would be Barcelona.

On the flanks for Flick’s side, Lamine Yamal and Raphina have also enjoyed a fantastic start to the season. The duo have struck up a great understanding with Lewandowski, though Barca are also looking to strengthen in that department.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams had been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, or the Olympic Stadium where they currently play, all summer long having seemingly sparked a good relationship with Yamal in the Spain camp while at the Euro’s.

On Williams, Deco said: “Nico was in our thoughts last summer… but he made his decision and life continues.

He added: “We signed Dani Olmo, he was a priority target for us.”

Like Lewandowski, Raphinha and Yamal, Olmo has also been impressive since joining the club in the summer. Barca look to have a manager in Flick who can dominate games in La Liga and the Champions League.