The Manchester City scout who ‘discovered’ Erling Haaland has predicted when the Real Madrid target will leave the Premier League champions.

Man City paid around £51m to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Haaland was regarded as one of the best young strikers in the world before his move to the Etihad and he has further established himself as a world-class talent during his time with the Premier League side.

After scoring 52 goals in his 53 appearances during his debut season, Haaland has been impacted by injuries this term but has still netted 19 times in 22 outings across all competitions.

Man City are unlikely to keep Haaland for the majority of his career amid interest from Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Haaland would sign for Real Madrid ‘tomorrow’ and they could sign him for ‘close’ to 100 million euros due to the release clause in his contract.

Despite this, former Man City scout Bryan King – who ‘discovered Haaland when he scored a hat-trick at Under-15 level and is close to the player’s family including his father Alfe Inge’ – has ‘huge news’ as he reckons the striker ‘will remain as long as Pep Guardiola stays as manager’.

King is ‘convinced the superstar has a clear career plan’ and will stick with Man City at least until Guardiola – who is under contract until 2025 – moves on.

“He will be at Man City certainly as long as the manager is there,” King said via Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

FEATURE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland… Another Champions League record falls to the goalbot

“Let’s be honest, where in the world is there a better manager than Guardiola?

“It helps that they’re winning stuff – they won five trophies last year in what was Haaland’s first season there.

“He walked away with City as European champions, Premier League champions, Super Cup winners, League Cup winners and FA Cup winners.

“Erling is a very smart boy and so is his dad – his dad has been through the professional mill. I’ve known him a long time and I’m pleased for the family.

“He isn’t going to get a better manager than what he has with Guardiola and I think the way Pep has handled him has been excellent.“

After City’s 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park, Guardiola insisted that they are focused on winning the Premier League again.

“Why should we not try it again?” Guardiola told reporters.

“We have won (the title) three times in a row, five in the last six, so why not? It’s really important because Liverpool are flying over the last month and we have to go to Anfield, so it’s better to be close to them.”