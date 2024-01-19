Haaland transfer: Talks ‘going wonderfully’ as Man City star’s agent negotiates shock £172m move

Erling Haaland’s representatives have been in talks over a potential move from Man City to Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports.

The Norway international signed for the Citizens in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund after Pep Guardiola’s side triggered the €60m release clause in his contract.

Haaland has been in incredible form since then with 71 goals in 75 matches for Man City and cementing his place among the best strikers in world football.

The 23-year-old now has a goalscoring output of 226 in 275 matches since starting his professional career at Bryne in Norway and that has led to interest from top clubs in Europe, but especially Real Madrid.

There has been speculation in the past that Haaland would like a move to Real Madrid at some point in his career and now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo insists the Norwegian’s future is ‘directly related’ to what happens to Kylian Mbappe.

The France international could be set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires in the summer with Real Madrid and Liverpool both heavily linked.

Mundo Deportivo adds that Haaland is ‘the other big name on Florentino Perez ‘s list’ as he looks to make a big-name striker signing in the summer.

And now Haaland is ‘talking to the Spanish club through third parties’ with the Man City striker able to leave the Etihad Stadium for €200m (£172m) in 2024.

It is understood that talks with Haaland’s ‘entourage are going wonderfully and they are even going to make use of Bellingham, with whom the Norwegian seems to have a very good relationship since they talk often, so he could convince him with his brief but intense experience at Real Madrid’.

Well-connected recruitment expert Bryan King recently revealed that Haaland was one phone call away from joining Man Utd earlier in his career.

“I said to Haaland’s dad that I’d love him to go over to Everton so we could have a look at him, and sure enough we managed to work it,” King told the Inside Track.

“He came over for three or four days and did okay, but the general opinion was that because of his size, would he be as effective?

“But Man United should have definitely signed Haaland. I know the chief Scandavavian scout at United and he worked really hard to get him over there.

“There was a mix-up at the end of the season and a lot of people were on holiday at United. They were told that they had to ring Molde at a certain time in the morning.

“The guy who was handling Haaland’s deal from Molde to Salzburg was Jim Solbakken and he has good connections with Man United. He said that if the call is not in by 10 o’clock, then Haaland will go to Salzburg.

“The people at United who made the call made it an hour late. They should have rung at nine but they rang at 10, which is 11 in Norway. That caused the deal not to go through!”