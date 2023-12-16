Haaland visits ‘Miracle Man’ amid claims City ‘could sign new striker’; £7.5m Phillips demand emerges

Erling Haaland is stepping up his injury recovery, while Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is being pursued by two Premier League clubs.

Haaland has missed Man City’s last two games against Luton Town and Red Star Belgrade as a result of a foot injury and it’s been reported that they ‘could sign a new striker’ if his situation ‘worsens’.

When speaking to reporters on Friday, City head coach Pep Guardiola indicated that the forward will also miss Saturday afternoon’s home game against Crystal Palace.

Guardiola said: “Arrive today, we see the doctors and we will see. He’s had treatment [away.] Hopefully he can travel to Saudi, tomorrow after the game, we see if he plays the first game or second. I don’t think so [play vs Palace], maybe he surprises me.”

On whether he is worried, Guardiola added: “No. Not fractured, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, longer. Day by day, week by week, how he feels. The moment he doesn’t have pain he will play.”

Now 90min are reporting that ‘Haaland in recent days went to Spain to work with renowned biomechanics expert John Haddad, who has been given his ‘Miracle Man’ title by the Norwegian media’.

They add: ‘The player’s relationship with Haddad dates back to his Borussia Dortmund days, starting in 2020, due to a number of injury complaints.

‘Mario Pafundi, part of City’s physio department, also made the trip to Spain. With the Premier League champions so keen to keep their star asset fit and healthy after injuries saw him miss 33 games for the club and country in the two and a half years prior to arriving in Manchester, Pafundi typically travels with Haaland while on international duty for Norway too.’

FEATURE: Top scorers in 2023… Haaland v Kane v Mbappe now a battle for the ages

Man City will hope that Haaland will stick around for many years, but they are expected to part ways with Phillips in January.

The £42m England international has barely featured for the Premier League giants following his move from Leeds United during the 2022 January transfer window and he’s likely to move elsewhere next month.

A report from Football Insider claims ‘City wanted a £7.5million loan fee for midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the most recent summer window’. The report adds.