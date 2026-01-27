According to reports, Erling Haaland ‘will choose’ to leave Manchester City and sign for Real Madrid, with four reasons behind a potential £152m transfer.

At the start of last year, Haaland seemingly committed himself to Man City for the remainder of his career by penning a record contract extension until 2034.

However, the Spanish media think differently as they are still trying to will a Haaland to Real Madrid transfer into existence.

There is hope for Real Madrid, because it is hard to see there not being some sort of release clause in Haaland’s contract that would open the door to a transfer at some stage.

And a new report in Spain claims Haaland has a 175 million euro (£152m) release clause which can be activated from this summer transfer window onwards, and this is said to have alerted Real Madrid.

READ: Big Midweek: PSG v Newcastle, Man City, Liam Rosenior, Cristian Romero



Haaland has taken his all-around game to new levels this season as Man City are more reliant on the world-class striker than ever. He has 26 goals and four assists in his 32 appearances this term.

Despite this, Man City look likely to fall short of Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title this season, so Haaland has arguably outgrown Pep Guardiola’s side.

And the same report from a Spanish outlet that has claimed Haaland’s supposed release clause states Haaland ‘could reconsider his future and embark on a new adventure’ if Man City ‘finish another year without a trophy’ this season.

Another reason why Haaland’s ‘future is uncertain’ is the ‘potential resignation’ of Guardiola, who is said to have ‘not yet confirmed’ to Man City whether he is going to ‘honour his contract’.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man City FFP: PL titles to be ‘revisited’ as ‘strange’ response given to incredible latest verdict timeline

* Man City ‘offer’ £8.6m more than Liverpool for Real Madrid star as he ‘prepares’ to leave

* Who will replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager?

Regarding Real Madrid, it is noted that president Florentino Perez plans to cash in on Vinicius Junior in the summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2027, with Haaland ‘appealing to him the most’ to fill the void left by the Brazil international.

Haaland’s arrival would allow Real Madrid to move Kylian Mbappe to the left wing, while Man City ‘will’ ultimately ‘choose’ the La Liga giants if they appoint Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.

The report adds: ‘Haaland is clear that, if he leaves City, his priority would be to go to Madrid, provided that Klopp is chosen to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.

‘But for now, he’s not thinking about his future yet, and first wants to wait and see how the current campaign ends.’