‘If I had to choose’ – Saka makes preference clear on Premier League or UCL triumph with Arsenal

Thierry Henry got Bukayo Saka to reveal if he'd rather win the Premier League or Champions League with Arsenal

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has chosen between winning the Premier League or Champions League with the Gunners this season if he “had to choose” one.

Saka has reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in his career. He slotted away his penalty in a shootout in which the Gunners prevailed over Porto 4-2, after 210 minutes across both legs saw the tie end 1-1.

The last time Arsenal reached this stage of the tournament, Saka was still playing youth football. As such, it’s a big achievement for him to have helped his side to where they are – he’s got three goals and four assists in this season’s Champions League.

Despite the fact many believe Arsenal are one of the favourites to win the trophy, and they seem to have a good chance to do so, if given the choice between that and the Premier League this season, Saka would choose the latter.

“Bukayo, Champions League or Premier League,” Saka was asked by Thierry Henry on CBS Sports.

“Wow. He isn’t going to let me say both. If I had to choose, this season, then I would say the Premier League. But I want both,” Saka said.

Indeed, Premier League triumph is something the Gunners have clearly been working towards for the past few seasons. After eighth-placed finishes in his first couple of seasons at the helm followed by fifth the next year, Mikel Arteta made his side very competitive last season.

Arsenal finished second to Manchester City after leading the league for most of the season, and they find themselves top of the table at the moment, having scored the most goals out of anybody.

Indeed, they’re in a good position in both the league and the Champions League, but given they have now put themselves in a spot where they could achieve Premier League glory two years on the trot, it’s little surprise that’s the preference.

Arsenal would no doubt like to win both trophies if possible, and the club are clearly pleased with the position they find themselves in at the moment.

“We’re top of the league and into the next round of Champions League, so everyone is so happy,” Saka added.

