Hamann tips Man Utd to finish above Arsenal in his Premier League predictions

Didi Hamann thinks Arsenal will need to replace Kai Havertz in attack.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has tipped Man Utd to finish above Arsenal in the Premier League next season as he makes his top-four predictions.

The Red Devils had a terrible season before their FA Cup final win over Man City with Erik ten Hag’s side finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd decided to stick with Ten Hag despite reports that the Red Devils were set to sack him before the FA Cup final and they are now supporting him with new signings.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already helped bring in Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

Arsenal on the other hand were extremely impressive as they improved under Mikel Arteta once again with the Gunners missing out on the final day of the Premier League season to Man City by two points.

But Hamann is convinced that Man Utd will finish above Arsenal next term as he believes Arteta’s side have “missed their chance” to win the title.

When asked for his top-four Premier League prediction, Hamann told TopOffshoreSportsBooks: “It’s hard not to see Manchester City where they always are [at the top of the Premier League].

“I’m not certain about Arsenal because they have missed their chances.

“I would go for Manchester City, Manchester United – if they make the signings they are linked with – then Arsenal in third and Liverpool in fourth.

“I’ve got a feeling Man United will do okay next season. Obviously, Kobbie Mainoo has been a breath of fresh air in the Euros and he’ll play a major role.”

Liverpool have a new manager in Arne Slot this season and Hamann reckons the Reds could well need “a new manager by Christmas”.

Hamann added: “Things happen very quickly in football. Maybe Liverpool end up needing a new manager at Christmas? Stranger things have happened.

“You wish Arne Slot all the best but if you have a bad start then fans can get upset and really and you never know, but I hope he is at Liverpool for years to come.

“Can I see Alonso at Liverpool one day? Yeah, of course I can. But it’s always a matter of timing.

“They just need to beat Bayern Munich to land Alonso – they will want him too but I back the Reds to seal his signature.”