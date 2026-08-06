Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has requested the signing of a Manchester United star, with one move needed to occur before the top target can be signed.

Barca appear adamant they are going to repair their defence this summer. There is a belief at the club that Joao Cancelo will be rejoining from Saudi Arabia, while there’s a reported interest in Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine defender is one of the club’s top targets in defence, according to reports in Spain, where it’s suggested he doesn’t want to renew his contract with United and could therefore be moved on this summer.

Martinez is long said to have been a target for Barca boss Flick, who has now requested his signing, per the report.

It is also suggested that €40million (£34.3m) would see Martinez prised away from United, though that sounds a low fee for a starter in one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, who also starts for one of the best nations in the world.

After Flick’s request, Barca are said to have given the green light for the pursuit of the Red Devil, though they will need to sell one of their own defenders before being able to sign him.

Indeed, Barca would not be able to land him without seeing the back of one of their own defenders first.

For United’s part, it’s said they want to see the sale wrapped up soon in order to make a push for a new signing of their own in defence.

Martinez is said to be awaiting an agreement between the clubs amid the suggestion he’s not willing to remain at United.

United open to transfer

Former United scout Mick Brown has suggested the club might well be open to Martinez’s transfer.

He said after the World Cup: “It was a real blow for Man United to see Martinez pick up another injury.

“I’m not sure how serious it was or how long he’ll be out for, but obviously it’s a concern at the start of a new season when you’d be hoping he would be involved in pre-season.

“He’ll have a break now after the World Cup where hopefully he can recover, and then Man United’s medical team will have to assess him when he gets back.

“It’s just the latest of a few injuries he’s had recently, and that’s becoming a real concern for Man United because they need him to be available.

“When he’s fit and on it, he’s a really good centre-back. He’s aggressive, he doesn’t let you settle, he wins his duels and he’s good on the ball as well, he’s such a valuable asset.

“But none of that is any good if he’s always sat in the stands with an injury, so if there’s any indication these issues are going to keep coming up, I expect they’ll look to cut their losses.

“There will be interest from clubs in Spain and elsewhere, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they considered letting him go.”

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