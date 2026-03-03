Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants the club’s sporting director, Deco, to make a bid for Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Woltemade has failed to make a huge impact at Newcastle since his £69million move from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old Germany international has found the back of the net 10 times and has provided four assists in 42 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

Woltemade is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2031, but that has not deterred Barcelona manager Flick from demanding that he is signed this summer.

According to reports in Spain, Flick has ‘sent a firm message’ to Deco, and it is to sign Woltemade.

Robert Lewandowski is 37 now, while Ferran Torres is inconsistent, so Flick is keen on adding another striker to his Barcelona squad this summer.

While Deco would love to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City or Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, the Barcelona sporting director is aware that such deals are not possible because of the huge finances involved.

The report has outlined why Flick wants to work with Woltemade at Barcelona next season.

It has noted: ‘The name that appeals to him most is Nick Woltemade, currently at Newcastle United.

‘His size, his ability to shield the ball, and his potential for growth fit the German manager’s vision, and he would be delighted to have his compatriot.

‘He’s not a media star, but he’s a player who can change the team’s attacking dynamic through goals and unsavoury but essential work.

‘Flick is looking for a number nine who can dictate the play against opposing defences, win physical duels, and allow Barca to vary their attacking approach when their passing game isn’t flowing.

‘He believes the team needs more presence in the box and less reliance on individual brilliance. And in that regard, Woltemade is a world-class player.’

Barcelona, though, may not be able to sign Woltemade from Newcastle this summer, according to the German media.

Bild journalist Christian Falk reported last month that Newcastle are not planning to sell Woltemade in the summer transfer window.

The German journalist also revealed that the striker himself does not plan on pushing for an exit.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider, on February 27, 2026: ‘It is TRUE: There is no contact between Bayern Munich and Nick Woltemade.

‘At the moment, there are rumours suggesting that Newcastle would be prepared to sell the Germany international.

‘However, this isn’t the case at the moment, because whilst the club would be prepared to sell him if Woltemade came to the manager or owners saying that he didn’t feel okay in the north east of England anymore, this hasn’t happened.

‘There weren’t any talks between Woltemade and Newcastle in terms of a potential exit. That’s why there were also no talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move to the Allianz Arena.

‘He’s, of course, an option for the future, and Bayern are keeping an eye on the situation to see where Woltemade’s path leads.

‘But otherwise, I know Nick Woltemade is just focused on the upcoming World Cup with the German national team.

‘He won’t force any transfer before the competition, certainly not unless Newcastle start having second thoughts about the player themselves. For now, both sides aren’t thinking about opening discussions over a transfer.’

