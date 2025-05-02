Hapless Chelsea star tipped to ‘wait and see’ Maresca’s future before making exit call

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been tipped to “wait and see” if Enzo Maresca is still the Chelsea manager at the end of the season before he makes a call on his potential exit.

Dewsbury-Hall has had a pretty poor time of it with the Blues. He was arguably the best player in the Championship with Leicester last season, when he was directly involved with 26 goals for the champions.

When their boss, Maresca, was hired by Chelsea, he decided to take Dewsbury-Hall with him. While the midfielder has three goals and two assists in the UEFA Conference League, that has essentially been the Blues’ B team this season, given the lack of strength of their opposition.

In the Premier League, Dewsbury-Hall has one assist in 254 minutes of football, showing just how little faith Maresca now has in him at Chelsea, given he’s competing for a place with Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Co.

There has been speculation that Dewsbury-Hall could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, after just a year there, with our friends at TEAMtalk stating Everton want him.

But former Premier League man Paul Robinson has suggested the midfielder is likely to see if Maresca remains at the helm before a decision is made on his exit.

“He’s got a contract until 2029 and he’s still in is first season there. I think he would probably have wanted to start more games and play in bigger games,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“With Enzo Maresca being there, he would have expected to have done that because he knows him well from his time at Leicester.

“From the player’s point of view, he’ll wait and see if Maresca is still there at the start of next season. A new manager might come in with new ideas, players might get shifted in and out.

“I don’t think he’s desperate to leave Chelsea, he’s too expensive for a team like Everton, and I don’t think it would be a bad decision to stay at Chelsea.”

The chances of Maresca being pushed out by the Blues at the end of the season seem slim. It was reported recently it was ‘unlikely’ he would be given the boot, and the board are ‘preparing to back him’.

Maresca has Chelsea fifth, in a Champions League spot, and if he keeps them there, he’s survival at the club seems a sure thing. What that would mean for Dewsbury-Hall remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Carragher thinks ‘world class’ Palmer could ditch ‘unstable’ Chelsea after ‘toxic’ turn