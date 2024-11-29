Hargreaves insists on Amorim change for Arsenal; names Man Utd sub who should ‘walk into’ the team

Owen Hargreaves believes Ruben Amorim will have to change his Manchester United formation if they’re to get a result against Arsenal or other superior sides after their 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday,

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring inside the opening minute at Old Trafford but United found themselves behind in the 23rd minute before a double from Rasmus Hojlund ensured all three points for the Red Devils.

Amorim is famed for his 3-4-3 system and he again opted for his favoured formation, this time playing Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes in midfield with Mason Mount and Garnacho behind Hojlund.

But Hargreaves doesn’t think Amorim currently has the personnel to play two in midfield against the top teams ahead of their clash with Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

“I think they’ve got a lot of good players. Do they have the players capable of winning the Premier League or Champions League? Probably not. That’s going to take time to sort the recruitment out,” Hargreaves told TNT Sports.

“The most important thing is that they get results. Obviously Everton at the weekend is a tough game but at home you’d expect them [United] to win that game.

“Tough fixtures, especially the Arsenal one coming up after that, but they need to find a way to get results. Today they didn’t play brilliantly but they found a way to win the game which is the most important thing.

“I don’t think he has the personnel that he had at Sporting.

“I think if you’re going to play two in there [midfield], they need to be two super-athletes and cover the distances.

“I’m not sure they have that as such. I think they’ve got some really good players, different players but he might have to tweak it that maybe one of the No.10s drops in and one of the wing-backs gets a little bit higher for the width.

“But I think playing two in there against an Arsenal or a [Manchester] City, I think that’s going to be really, really difficult.

“I think it’s a work in progress, we need to be patient but we’re getting there.”

Hargreaves also believes Kobbie Mainoo, who is yet to feature in either of Amorim’s games as manager on his return from injury, will play a key role in United’s midfield going forward.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Kobbie Mainoo, such a special young player, you’d think he’d kind of almost walk into that midfield,” Hargreaves said.

“Ugarte I thought played really well today, there are a lot of people who are going to get opportunities.

“It was nice to see Hojlund step up and score some goals. He’s a super talented young man, I think there’s so much potential in him and that’s the good thing about Ruben Amorim, he’s brilliant with young players, we saw what he did with Viktor Gyokeres, I’m sure he could do that with Rasmus Hojlund as well.

“There are so many different options to come. It’ll just be exciting to get [Leny] Yoro back fit, [Luke] Shaw back fit, [Noussair] Mazraoui plays amazing every time he plays, there’s a lot of potential here.”