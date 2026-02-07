Owen Hargreaves might be getting ahead of himself a touch as the former Manchester United midfielder claims the Red Devils have their own Mohamed Salah and a new George Best to dovetail with their “ridiculous” teammate.

Michael Carrick has now led the Red Devils to four consecutive wins having taken over from Ruben Amorim as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The latest victory came over Tottenham as goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes ensured the 2-0 win after Spurs captain Cristian Romero gave them a huge helping hand after being sent off for a studs-up challenge on Casemiro.

Fernandes’ late goal took the United captain to 200 goal contributions in just 314 Premier League appearances, which makes him the second-fastest player to reach the milestone after Wayne Rooney.

And Hargreaves hailed the skipper for what he insists are “Playstation numbers”.

“Let’s be honest, 200 goal involvements is ridiculous. They’re Playstation numbers,” Hargreaves said in the TNT Sports studio.

“He plays with risk but it’s risk that the team benefits from.

“Kobbie [Mainoo] in behind was fantastic again and Casemiro… those three were probably the three best players in the game, in my opinion.

“We said beforehand, under Ruben Amorim, that midfield was a weakness but that midfield three is really good.

“Obviously Bruno is the best player by a country mile and I just think they look so much stronger now as a midfield three.”

Mainoo has started every game under Carrick having failed to start a single one under Amorim this season and produced another excellent display which drew Hargreaves into a comparison with United legend George Best.

“I’ve never watched Kobbie play and he’s not played like that. I’ve never seen him have a bad game.

“I can’t believe how talented the kid is. This club is all about producing academy players and he is a fantastic one.

“When you think about the days of George Best coming through playing with flair and with risk, Kobbie is that type of player.

“He takes the ball at any point and you can pass it to him anywhere on the pitch and he looks like he’s playing the park with his mates.

“It’s a credit to him. He is so comfortable on the ball and he is so humble. He’s going to be a really special player.”

Mbeumo scored his third goal in four appearances under Carrick, picking out the corner after a clever corner routine involving Fernandes and Mainoo to make it ten goals in 21 appearances for the season.

He operated almost exclusively on the right flank under Amorim but has started down the middle under Carrick at the expense of Benjamin Sesko, and Hargreaves believes he has similar qualities to Liverpool hero Mo Salah.

“He’s 26, he can deliver, he’s just got it,” Hargreaves added.

“He is a great finisher, I said this a little earlier in the season but he reminds me of Mo Salah. He is a good finisher when he is in those areas, he doesn’t get too up and doesn’t get too down which I think is a brilliant attribute.”