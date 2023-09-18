Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand expects Harry Kane to have the “bit between his teeth” in Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage opener against the Red Devils.

The former Man Utd and England captain feels the former Tottenham striker will be motivated for the Champions League campaign since he “hasn’t got his hands on any silverware.”

Kane joined German giants Bayern Munich from Spurs for an initial £86 million – which could rise to almost £100 million with add-ons – in the summer transfer window, ending his 14-year senior stint at the North London side.

The 31-year-old scored 280 goals in 435 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, who he joined at youth level in 2004.

The England captain was regularly linked with a move to Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Manchester United after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most prolific goal-scorers with the Lilywhites.

Kane has scored four goals in as many Bundesliga matches since signing for Bayern, having made his debut in their German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig on the day he completed his move last month.

The Bavarian side currently sit second in the German top flight on 10 points – below Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference – having won three and drawn one of their first four games.

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of Man Utd’s trip to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern on Wednesday, Ferdinand previewed the mouth-watering Champions League group stage clash between the two European giants.

“I can’t wait. Look at the clubs. Two clubs with huge history. The backdrop of Harry Kane being there as well, the England captain, someone who a lot of Man Utd fans would have wanted to come and wear the United shirt,” said the 44-year-old.

“He’s a phenomenal player, his record speaks for itself. Champions League football, he’s been there, he’s produced before, he’s been to a final [in 2019] but never won it.

“He hasn’t got his hands on any silverware, so the bit will be between his teeth. I don’t think there will be anyone in the Man Utd dressing room taking him for granted or being complacent.”

The pundit, who won six Premier League titles during his 12 years with the Red Devils, also revealed he would have liked to see Kane join his former club.

“Yeah, but it just isn’t to be. You’ve just got to respect that he’s gone where he’s gone. He’s on a new path, there’s a new story being written for Harry Kane,” admitted Ferdinand.

“He’s a fabulous player, well respected and rightly so. The guy knows where the goal is, he knows how to score goals. Man Utd are going to have to stop him, among others.”

Ferdinand also discussed the challenge that the Bundesliga champions, who are coached by Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel, will pose to Man Utd.

“There are some great players in that Bayern Munich team, they have got great pedigree. Man Utd are back in the competition where they want to be,” assessed the former centre-back.

“It’s a tough ask, away to Bayern Munich, no matter what year you go there, what team they’ve got. They will give you a tough, tough game. It will be interesting to see how it goes.”

Along with Man Utd and Bayern, Group A features Danish champions FC Copenhagen and Turkish champions Galatasaray.

