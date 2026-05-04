Manchester United are once again getting giddy at the prospect of signing Harry Kane, but they will inevitably have to settle for an underwhelming alternative.

Kane is a long-held dream target for Man Utd, and there have been times when it seemed feasible that he could move to Old Trafford.

This was particularly the case when it came to the England international opting to leave Spurs, though the hindrance of having to negotiate with Daniel Levy made a deal less likely.

Also, Kane ultimately decided to spread his wings in Europe, and this decision has certainly paid off.

Kane’s long wait for a team trophy ended last season, and he could add the Champions League and/or World Cup to his résumé before this year is out. He also has a great chance of winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

He is part of one of the best teams in the world that is perfectly equipped to get the best out of him, but there has still been ongoing speculation over a possible return to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer windows.

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With that, Man Utd have naturally been brought into the conversation as there remains huge fan clamour for Kane to one day wear their famous red, white and black home jersey, with Gary Neville among those still fantasising about this.

Neville and other pundits have lamented Man Utd’s missed opportunity with Kane, as their striker department has been a problem for quite some time.

The successful addition of Benjamin Sesko has gone some way to ease this issue, but Man Utd are right to be keen on signing an ‘experienced striker’ to provide extra competition in a Champions League season as one of ‘four major signings’ this summer.

There is arguably no better striker than Kane to fill this role, and Man Utd have reportedly been ‘encouraged’ that a deal could happen because his current Bayern Munich contract is due to expire in 2027.

But this does not mean that Kane wants to pursue an exit, and it’s actually the case that he ‘remains happy’ at Bayern Munich, with Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke reporting that Man Utd are ‘unlikely to be given the chance’ to sign him this summer.

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O’Rourke explained: “Kane did have a release clause that he could have activated, but he didn’t activate it, which sort of pointed to the fact that he was very happy in Munich.

“I think he is settled off the pitch in Munich as well.

“Look, as long as Bayern Munich are winning trophies and competing for their highest honours, I don’t see any real reason for Kane to seek a move away.”

Man Utd must accept their reality as INEOS to settle on an underwhelming signing

Players like Ollie Watkins, Danny Welbeck and Jean-Philippe Mateta are far, far more realistic targets that the Red Devils will have to settle on.

These players would be much more underwhelming signings for Man Utd than Kane, but they would come with the necessary experience to push Sesko to greater heights in the coming seasons.

And everyone associated with Man Utd need to come to realise that this is their reality, with Kane’s ‘eye-popping’ contract extension, which TEAMtalk are reporting should be signed soon, to end their slimmest of hopes of signing him before he hangs up his boots.