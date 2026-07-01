Alan Shearer has raved about Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker led England to a comeback win against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup, with former Three Lions goalkeeper Paul Robinson backing him to win the Ballon d’Or.

Kane, who won the Bundesliga title with Bayern last season, turned out to be the hero for England, as the Three Lions came from a goal down to beat DR Congo in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Brian Cipenga gave the African side a shock lead after just seven minutes at Atlanta Stadium.

England had to wait until the 75th minute to score, when former Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane found the back of the net.

Anthony Gordon dinked a lovely ball into the box, and Kane made no mistake with the header.

Former Newcastle United and England international striker Alan Shearer was on co-commentary duty for the match on BBC One, and he was hugely impressed with Kane’s goal.

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Alan Shearer wowed by Harry Kane heroics

Shearer said: “Harry Kane’s movement is brilliant.

“Declan Rice makes the first move down the right, then Anthony Gordon picks it back up.

“That man is Harry Kane, again. Goal number 12 at World Cups. That puts him level with Pele. What a time to do it.

“As good as the keeper has been – I think Lionel Mpasi could have done better with that one. With the game he has had, you expect him to save it.”

Gordon and Kane linked up again on 86 minutes for England’s second and winning goal.

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The Barcelona winger fed Kane at the top of the DR Congo penalty area, and the England captain slammed it home with a superb strike.

Shearer said: “The strike of a killer marksman.

“You give him half a yard, and there’s every chance he’s going to do exactly what he has just done.

“He has no right to shoot from there.

“He wants to work it onto the right foot, but the power and the direction he gets on and he goes away from three defenders in there, and the keeper, who has been brilliant for most of the afternoon, absolutely no chance, as that goes into the roof of the net.

“When your country needs you, he has the answer.”

Paul Robinson backs Harry Kane for Ballon d’Or

Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson was following the match for BBC Radio 5 Live at Atlanta Stadium, and he has backed Kane for the Ballon d’Or.

Robinson said: “If Harry Kane doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or this year, then I will be very surprised.

“He has been absolutely superb and once again he just took the responsibility.

“The ball was bobbling around the edge of the box, and he said ‘I’m having that’.

“It’s a super finish.”

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