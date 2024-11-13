‘I don’t really like it’ – Harry Kane hits out at England drop-outs for ‘taking advantage’ amid Tuchel blame

Harry Kane has hit out at the England players who have dropped out of Lee Carsley’s last England squad, insisting “England comes before anything”.

Eight players have dropped out of the Nations League clashes with Greece and Ireland before Thomas Tuchel takes over from interim boss Carsley in January.

Captain Kane isn’t impressed, claiming they’re “taking advantage” of a “tough period in the season”.

“I think England comes before anything. England comes before club,” Kane told ITV Sport.

“England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer and Gareth [Southgate] was hot on that and he wasn’t afraid to make decisions if, you know, that started to drift from certain players.”

When asked if the desire to play for England has drifted this international break, Kane said: “Yeah, it’s a shame this week obviously.

“I think it’s a tough period of the season, maybe that’s been taken advantage of a little bit.

“I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. I think England comes before anything, any club situation.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale and Levi Colwill are the players who have dropped out.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has been called up to the England squad for the first time as a result, while West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford were also added to the squad.

England face Greece in Athens on Thursday ahead of the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday and will likely have to win both games if they’re to be promoted to League A of the Nations League.

A report from The Telegraph says Premier League clubs have ‘blamed’ the ‘mass exodus’ on the FA’s decision to delay the start of new head coach Tuchel.

With players ‘less willing to take risks with their fitness’, it is believed that the FA ‘left the door open’ for England call-ups to withdraw by delaying Tuchel’s start date until New Years Day.

It is stated: ‘Tuchel’s late start as permanent head coach is also seen as a reason inside some clubs as to why so many players have pulled out of this month’s games.’

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), , Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

Forwards: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), Jarrad Bowen (West Ham)