Will Harry Kane ever score a valid England goal? And has Pep broken Jack Grealish?

Will Harry Kane ever score an England goal that actually counts? There are still lots of mails on Jordan Henderson too.

Will any Harry Kane goal count?

As you’ll be able to tell, I’m enjoying the current F365 features of prolific goal-scorers who have 0 goals. I see Harry Kane scored another two non goals this evening, what with him netting via a penalty and an irrelevant 3rd goal in a game England were already winning anyway!!!

All I ask is – let there be a scenario where he might get credited with one goal?? For example, if he somehow manages to score a 25 – 30yrd thunderb*stard into the top corner, to win England the Euro 24 final 1-0 (I’m thinking a goal like he scored against Palace a few years back, or the one from his early years where he turns Terry inside out and picks out the bottom corner), will you promise to end the series there with the acceptance he has one valid goal!?!

Paul (Spurs), T.Wells

What did you do to Jack?

Pep has broken Jack Grealish. He is a shadow of when he was with Villa. He now looks to play back or sideways first instead of marauding forward. What a shame.

Tony Clarke

Oh Dan, London…

You refer to basic human rights for LGBT people as “progressive sensibilities”

If people feeling safe and supported in their lives is considered progressive then what on earth do you consider the status quo. I presume that women getting the right to vote or people of color suggesting that their lives should actually matter is equally modern and new-fangled to you.

Truly baffles me as a 47 year old man how much time other people spend worrying about who I love. I couldn’t give a flying f**k about who you love, it’s the definition of not my business, why are you so obsessed with us that you won’t afford us the same courtesy.

Henderson chose to be an ally because it suited him, he then chose to take the money because it suited him.

As I a gay man, or just a person, I really don’t care, it’s up to him.

Rich person makes decision to make themself richer – it’s hardly ground breaking.

However, if he is free to make that choice then people are free to boo him. What’s good for the goose etc…

Matt (MUFC, ATL)

Jordan Henderson wants his cake and to eat it too…

I actually don’t have a problem with Jordan Henderson playing football for an LGBTQ-hating State and receiving millions of pounds to do so. I don’t even have a problem with him being an absolute hypocrite by turning his back on the cause he painted himself as a champion of. Hypocrisy abounds in society. I wouldn’t have booed him for any of that. However, his interview with the BBC reveals the problem I do have with him. In that interview he said:

“I do care about different causes that I’ve been involved in, and different communities… I do care. And for people to criticise and say that I’d turned my back on them really, really hurt me. All I can say is that I apologise, I’m sorry that I’ve made them feel that way. But I haven’t changed as a person.”

What he’s saying here is that even though he absolutely has turned his back on the LGBTQ cause in return for a vast riches, he actually still wants that cause to love and admire him like they used to. He wants to have the LGBT admiration AND the anti-LGBTQ money – to have his cake and eat it basically. He doesn’t want his actions to count (taking millions from the Saudis). He only wants who he is deep down to count (“I haven’t changed as a person”) which we’re not allowed to deduce from his actions but only from his own pronouncements on the matter (“I do care”).

The nerve of it all is breath-taking. Like, I said, abandon them and take your money but don’t ask them to still love you. Take your booing, it’s richly deserved.

Damian, Dublin

Shearer defends Henderson…of course he does

It seems like proper football men can’t wait to protect proper football men from criticism of proper football men, which is disappointing but somehow – yet again – not at all surprising.

On the ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast Lineker, Shearer and Richards ‘examine’ the booing of Henderson, calling it harsh.

Shearer: “Would I be correct in saying that, I guess 98 or 99% of those people that booed him the other night, if given the same chance, put in the same position to earn £700,000 a week at 30 odd years of age, would they say no to that?”

That’s one whataboutism way to look at it, I suppose, with the cost of living crisis in the UK would anyone struggling to make ends meet choose not to take the option of £700k a week to work in a country that opposes their personal beliefs? I’m sure many might, even if only for a month so that they could end up with a few million.

But here’s the catch: Jordan Henderson is not a victim of the cost of living crisis.

The other way of looking at it is that the vast majority of people aren’t already a successful multi-millionaire whose ‘principles’ are so malleable as to be putty in the hands of a sportswashing regime. That his so-called LGBTQ beliefs can so easily be put aside for the opportunity to swelter like a gilded trophy wife in front of a home support turnout of 20% (7000 average attendance) is utterly humiliating, especially when he had the opportunities to go elsewhere; admittedly not for so much money, but doubtless still making more per week than the average person makes in a year.

It begs the question: “Jordan, what was it about being paid £36,000,000 a year that attracted you to betray your LGBTQ principles in front of nearly empty stadiums in a homophobic country?”

Fachnan Swevens

Click-baiting Henderson

How predictable you are. A quiet one until football starts again, so, what do you do? Stir up the pot with reheated old news. How low you have gone. Not sure journalism is what you are doing.

When football and the media circus went to the Arabic World Cup your coverage was tepid. And now you get all pious about what?

Not really a story but hey, things are quiet so let’s create something. It’s cheap and not worthy.

Robbie G

A matter of Pride

Please understand that I do not condone the NHL’s banning of Pride tape, as cited by Lucy in the Mailbox on the 17th October. Like it or not, the water has got muddy with trans rights in recent years – the topic is complicated and extremely nuanced, and trying to have a civil rational debate about these nuances (indeed, the very suggestion that there are nuances will be enough for some people to cry transphobia) is nigh on impossible and I am not about to try and start, but I think it is not unfair to say that the rainbow does not represent what it did a few years ago. Read into that what you will.

However, Lucy stated that “To the best of my knowledge, no other color patterns on tape have been similarly banned” and this is not true, and it took me all of thirty seconds to establish this. The NHL have, for reasons that I am sure make sense to them, banned all tape with a political message, yet to look at the internet, you would think that they are singling out LGBT rights, when they are not.

Why does this happen? Why did Lucy, who was clearly well informed, mislead us with her email?

Why is the internet awash with stories about how only one type of tape has been banned, when that is not true?

Honestly, I don’t know, but what I do know is that these arguments are not made in good faith. It might not seem an important distinction but I think it is because it doesn’t paint an honest picture, and it skews what is really happening.

I have no issue with sport using the rainbow, but I probably do have an issue with why it does it, because I think it is less about many within sport giving a flying fuck about equality, and more about being seen to do so. It’s invariably empty and vapid.

Terence (I posted a polite GC reply in the mailbox once as a response to TWs in women’s sport, and was never allowed to post again. This shit goes deep and it’s sinister)

Why should VVD take a pay-cut?

I fear Will Ford has the wrong end of the stick here and is voicing the very arguments that anti-labour (lower case L) forces have used for years.

This idea that VVD would just be giving up fancy cars or houses is nonsense. Like many footballers, VVD has risen from very humble beginnings; and again, like many players, he has a large number of people dependent on him. What these players earn may be crucial to hundreds of people – look at Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Didier Drogba who are supporting entire villages – not to mention charitable foundations and social causes. You could argue he has a duty to maximise his earnings.

And let’s not forget if a player at the peak of their earning power agrees to a paycut then that cascades right through the pyramid. Do you think League One and Two owners won’t point to VVD taking a paycut when negotiating with their players? Players who can least afford a smaller salary?

The key to the labour movement is solidarity – you protect each other’s earnings and look to enhance that together. The socialist Liverpool fans understand that, the players understand that. Will Ford doesn’t, it seems.

Will, LFC

A player like Mustafi?

Slightly old news, but I notice Jon Matrix saying that any one of us would be happy to have had a career like Shkodran Mustafi.

Just to confirm, that, yes, I would quite like to have a World Cup Winners medal, not to mention two FA Cup Winners medals, as well as some lesser age-group and international baubles. I would like to have played top-league football in four countries, as well and made 20 international appearances for the then best side in the world.

I rather think he could have chosen a better example of a mediocre footballer of limited achievements to illustrate his point.

Dara O’Reilly, London