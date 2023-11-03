Exclusive: Harry Kane picks ‘pinch me’ moments and greatest ever England victory

Harry Kane has selected the moments that have meant the most to him in a goal-laden career, with his most significant appearances in an England shirt featuring prominently in his selection.

The England captain and striker is continuing to create some special memories after his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich last summer, with his stunning goal from inside his own half against Darmstadt a moment that will be replayed time and again.

Yet when Kane looks back on a career that has seen him win the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and become England and Tottenham’s all-time record goal scorer, there are a few moments that stand out.

Speaking to Football365 in his role as an owner and brand ambassador of the Our Pure Planet, the headphone and electronics company producing products that have zero carbon impact, Kane reflected on a few of the key matches that have helped to build his legacy.

“My England debut was one,” he began, reflecting on a night when he scored 79 seconds after coming off the bench to score his first international goal against Lithuania at Wembley.

“To make my debut at Wembley, coming on for Wayne Rooney and scoring within a few minutes of the game. That was more than anything I’ve dreamed of. So that will always be a moment that is really special for me.

“Then I look at the day when I broke the all-time goalscoring record for Tottenham (against Manchester City last February), which was also very special. We had been talking about it for a long time and then it happened.

“Then you look at the moment when I broke the all-time scoring record for England and they were two real ‘pinch me’ moments, the Tottenham and England goal records.

“To be top of the scoring lists with Tottenham and England is way beyond what I expected when I started my career.”

When asked to identify the matches that have meant the most to him, Kane first thinks of his biggest disappointments, with the 2019 Champions League final for Spurs against Liverpool and the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy both ending in heartbreak.

“I’ve played in some big matches and unfortunately the results didn’t go our way,” he said.

“The European Championship final with England is one that I will always remember and the same with the 2019 Champions League final with Spurs. When you are growing up, they are the kind of matches you think about playing in, but they are more memorable if the result goes your way.

“That’s why I might pick out the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley as my most memorable match.

“Major tournaments for England are always special and to get a win for the first time in a long time was a massive moment for the team. Reaching our first final in so many years was fantastic.

“The major tournament games always have something extra on them for England and hopefully there are some more special moments like that to come.”

Kane will be hoping to turn his near-misses into success stories in the final years of his career, with his sparkling form in Bayern Munich colours suggesting he is ready to start adding trophies to his goalscoring achievements.

