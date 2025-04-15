Teddy Sheringham has tipped Harry Kane to finish his career at one of Liverpool or Manchester City, as he suggested the Englishman could break the Premier League scoring record at either club.

Kane ended on 213 goals in the Premier League before he made the switch to Bayern Munich in 2023. That left him second on the all-time top-scorers list, 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer.

Kane left Tottenham to win trophies, and though he didn’t do so in his first season at Bayern, he looks on track to in his second season, with the club six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

He has 78 goals in 86 Bayern games, so it would seem he’s happy to stay in Germany. He will have the option to head back to England should he want, with a reported clause in his deal which he can activate in the winter, making him available the following summer.

That means while there’ll be no move this summer, if he wanted to move next year, he’d be able to do so. Kane has been linked with Arsenal if he is to return, but Tottenham legend Sheringham feels two more clubs would be better fits, as well as his suggestion that a Gunners transfer would hurt.

“He might be coming to the latter stages of his career, but he’s still a top footballer, he’s still playing for England, he’s still scoring goals for England, he’s still scoring goals in the top leagues in world football, in the Champions League, so if that [signing for Arsenal] happened, that would really hurt,” Sheringham told casinoapps.com.

“I mean that is something that can’t happen. Even to think about it happening would hurt Tottenham, if an approach was made, and you have to hear about Harry mulling over that situation?

“Oof. It could never happen in a million years, could it? That would be a nightmare scenario for every single Tottenham fan in the world.

“He must have [Shearer’s record] in his mind, that it would be nice to break that all-time Premier League scoring record, but it’s not the be-all and end-all really, I don’t think. I think there’s more important things for him, winning things at Bayern Munich.

“Winning the Champions League and the Bundesliga. You’d much rather have those on your mantelpiece than the top goal scorer in the Premier League history, without doubt. He could do both.

“He could come back at 34, 35 and get the record if he went to the right club. I mean, if you’re talking about going to Man City or Liverpool. What an acquisition that would be for those clubs.”

