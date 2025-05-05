Neville makes Harry Kane to Liverpool or Chelsea transfer claim after Bayern star wins first trophy

Gary Neville reckons it won’t be long before Harry Kane is back in the Premier League with Chelsea and Liverpool looking for a striker this summer.

The England international left Tottenham in the summer of 2023 in search of his first trophy win after years of disappointment at Spurs.

But Kane was denied in his first season at Bayern Munich with the Bavarians failing to win the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 campaigns.

Bayer Leverkusen were brilliant last term but Bayern could not be stopped this season as Xabi Alonso’s side’s 2-2 draw against Freiburg on Sunday confirmed Kane’s first every piece of silverware.

Kane has scored 60 goals in the Bundesliga in his first two seasons at Bayern Munich and Neville reckons clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea will be hoping he fancies a return to the Premier League in the summer.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “Harry Kane is one of the greatest strikers England has ever produced. He’s a brilliant professional and I wish we were watching him in the Premier League every singe week.

“We miss him – his quality and class. You think of these two teams today (Chelsea and Liverpool), they’d love to have Kane up front.

“Every team in the Premier League would. Manchester City have Erling Haaland but some teams are really lacking a top centre-forward.

“Liverpool will be looking at a centre-forward, Manchester United will be looking at a centre-forward, Chelsea will be looking at a centre-forward

“Arsenal we know are desperate for a centre-forward. Although I’m not sure he’d go to Arsenal! But you know, Kane will come back at some point.”

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Bournemouth, Arsenal, Chelsea and shameful Manchester United

👉 Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘tarnished’ by Real Madrid move? Only by idiots…

👉 Mailbox: ‘Well done Liverpool’; you handed ‘new Spurs’ a Champions League place

Neville was happy to see Kane finally end his trophy drought in Germany and the former Manchester United defender insists that the England striker deserves to enjoy his moment.

The former Premier League defender added: “To win the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, it’s a great achievement. I know they’ve won a lot of Bundesligas and last season it became a situation where he was mocked for going over there and not winning… but he’ll be happy tonight.

“He’s someone that doesn’t get carried away by things like this – it’s what he expected – but he’ll feel a real warmth in the sense that he wanted to win trophies.

“It’s why he was edging towards wanting to go to City a few seasons ago because he was desperate to be part of a successful team. He’s got all the goals, all the (individual) accolades, the England captaincy.

“He’s England’s record goalscorer but he didn’t want to get to end of his career without having trophies and medals to show for it. He’s started on that journey now.”