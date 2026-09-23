A Bayern Munich contract extension “feels like a formality” for Harry Kane after deciding against a move to Man Utd or another Premier League side, according to reports.

Kane has been linked on and off with a move back to the Premier League, especially Man Utd, whose co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a big fan of the England international.

Man Utd have been focused on strengthening their midfield over the summer, while a left-back and a left-winger was also on the agenda for the summer.

In the end, Man Utd had to settle for the additions of three midfielders in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba with the Red Devils waiting until next summer for a defensive overhaul.

Joshua Zirkzee was strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Serie A and Premier League clubs both interested, and Man Utd would have been prepared to sanction an exit if they could find a replacement.

Kane continues to be sporadically linked to Man Utd and Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that the Tottenham legend’s ‘feelings’ on ‘agreeing a move to Man Utd’ is that he is ‘happy’ at Bayern Munich

READ: Liverpool bottom of running stats as Carrick’s Moyes retort explains lowly Manchester United

Man Utd could really do with a player of Kane’s calibre to boost their attack but O’Rourke explained why that’s unlikely, he said: “It seems that there’s no current indication that Kane is seeking a move away. He seems happy at Bayern Munich as well.

“They offer him everything that he needs right now.

“I think there’s a willingness from all parties to get a new deal agreed, and I’m sure that’ll be something that the club will be hoping to sort out pretty soon.”

Bayern Munich are attempting to extend Kane’s contract after he scored twice on Friday in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 thrashing of Union Berlin to become the fastest player to 100 Bundesliga goals.

European football journalist Andy Brassell insists that Kane’s new deal at Bayern Munich now “feels like a formality” with the Allianz Arena the perfect environment for the England star to thrive.

Brassell said on talkSPORT: “It’s just the two of them fitting together perfectly.

READ: Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara are the new AFTV and we’re hopelessly addicted

“And that’s why, although the contract extension isn’t quite there yet, it does feel like a formality because I think he knows how good he’s got it, really.

“I think it’s clear to him how well it works for him, both on and off the field, but particularly on the field, which was where he wanted to make all his dreams come true, really.”

‘Kompany deserved a huge assist’ for Kane at World Cup – Brassell

On Kane’s impressive form, Brassell added: “Vincent Kompany is a huge part of that as well.

“Although if we’re looking at the success of Harry Kane at Bayern, I think we need a little word for Thomas Tuchel as well, don’t we? Because really, [he was] the first coach in his career who said, ‘You will rest when we want you to rest.’

“If you look at Kane in the World Cup, the fact that he was able to give so much for so long during the World Cup, Kompany deserved a huge assist for that because of the way he managed him in the final third of last season.

“That is going to be a key part of Kane’s longevity. And I think he’s realised that.

“Like from his time at Bayern, he’s realised, ‘Well, maybe I don’t have to play every minute’. He gets his 100th Bundesliga goal on Friday night against Union Berlin.”

Brassell continued: “The fact that he would have been hungry to get more and more, especially against arguably the weakest opponent in the league at the moment, but he got subbed with 15 minutes left.

“And that’s what happens – he needs a breather. He needs to be paced. And I think he’s made peace with that.”

MAILBOX: Liverpool to accept ‘substantial loss’ on £100m-plus man next season