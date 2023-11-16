‘It was a bit mad’ – Harry Kane opens up on ‘surreal’ Tottenham exit that ‘blew him away’

England striker Harry Kane has opened up on his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich in a recent interview, describing it as a ‘mad’ experience.

Kane spent 14 years at the North London club, becoming their all-time top scorer after netting a simply incredible 278 goals in 430 appearances.

The centre-forward never won a major trophy with Tottenham, however, and that was a key factor in his decision to join Bayern in August.

Kane has enjoyed a fantastic start to life with the German giants, netting 17 goals in just 11 Bundesliga appearances so far.

Now, in an interview with FourFourTwo, Kane has described how it felt to finally leave Tottenham after months of speculation.

“It was a bit of a mad experience to be honest,” Kane said. “I didn’t really know what to expect, as I’d been at Spurs for 19 years and was really happy there.

“So I was stepping out of my comfort zone – it was a first for me to feel how these transfers happen, and to be a part of one.

“Last season, all I focused on was Tottenham and trying to help the club finish as high as possible in the table.

“Once the season finished, I spoke to Spurs and explained that I felt it was time to move on and push myself as far as possible.

“I then went away on holiday and that’s when talks started progressing. I was confident the clubs would eventually come to an agreement.”

Bayern eventually agreed a deal with Tottenham for Kane worth £100m, with the England striker signing a four-year contract at the club.

Kane has admitted, though, that arriving at the German club’s training ground was a daunting experience – even for him.

“I woke up on the Saturday morning, went straight to training, met all the players for the first time, then we had the game that night,” Kane reflect.

“I was at the airport just the previous afternoon. Like I said, it was mad.

“Those first few days felt like joining a new school. Putting faces to names, introducing yourself, everyone asking how you are.

“I’ve faced a lot of the lads in the past, so it was nice to get to know them all personally. It was a bit surreal, but I was itching to get going.”

Just a day after being officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player, Kane made his debut for the club.

He came on as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Supercup, The striker said he knew immediately that he had made the right decision.

“It felt amazing to make my debut,” Kane said. “The atmosphere there was something special, and I’ve since realised that wasn’t a one-off. German football has some of the most passionate fans I’ve seen.

“I remember waiting to come on, hearing the drums and looking at all the banners and flags. It gave me goosebumps. The fan culture in Germany blew me away from the start.”

