Harry Kane: Partial agreement struck as Man Utd, Bayern Munich learn fate

Harry Kane has struck a partial agreement and is rapidly closing in on a full agreement, with Manchester United learning whether the Bayern Munich striker is staying or going.

Kane may be 33 years of age, but his scoring stats suggests he’s at the peak of his powers. The frontman recently became by far the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals, doing so in just 98 games.

Kane is the narrow favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, though while things are going exceedingly well in Munich, his contract with the Bundesliga champions is up next summer.

Talks regarding an extension have been ongoing for some time, though there’s always been a sense Kane could return to England.

Indeed, surpassing Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record of 260 holds obvious appeal. Kane left Tottenham with 213 Premier League goals to his name.

What’s more, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news back in July and August of Man Utd hoping to sign Kane in 2027.

Their reporter, Graeme Bailey, also revealed both in July and again in August that United’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is particularly keen on bringing England’s all-time leading scorer to Old Trafford.

But per the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Ratcliffe and Man Utd are out of luck, with Kane now finalising the salary part of his impending new deal at Bayern.

Harry Kane partially agrees new Bayern Munich contract

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “The good news for Bayern is that the agreement between Bayern and Harry Kane, his father, his brother Charlie, who takes care of his future, the conversations are going very, very well.

“The final details left between Kane and Bayern are also getting closer. I told you they have almost done a financial agreement with Kane, so the salary is ready for his new deal.

“Now it’s about length of the contract and to clarify [release] clause, no clause, matching rights, no matching rights.

“There are a few things to clarify between Bayern and Harry Kane, but these things are getting reduced day by day, week by week.

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“Bayern are getting closer. Harry Kane is more than tempted and so I think this new deal for Kane at Bayern is going to be completed quite soon.

“It’s a matter of days and now Harry is completely focused on the English national team, to help his national team at the best level possible as he always did.

“Then back to Bayern, Bundesliga, Champions League football, Ballon d’Or 26th of October in London is going to be a big

moment for him.

“So it’s going to be very interesting situation, very interesting situation, very interesting couple of weeks and I expect also in these weeks, these months also Kane to meet again with Bayern to close his new contract at the club.”