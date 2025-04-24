“Liverpool would be a perfect fit” for former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who “could be incredible” next to Mohamed Salah, according to Martin Jol.

Ex-Spurs and Fulham manager Jol was speaking with Kate Mason at the new Sports Betting Lounge at Grosvenor Casino Luton and discussed Liverpool’s chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles under Arne Slot.

Jol emphasised the importance of tying Salah and club captain Virgil van Dijk down to new contracts and thinks them staying means the Reds are capable of going all the way again in 2025/26.

“Liverpool are a top club, and they’ll always find a way to succeed, no matter who is in charge,” the 69-year-old said.

“The key for Arne Slot – and I know him well, he’s from my country – is keeping hold of world-class players like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. And they’ve done exactly that.

“When Liverpool first signed Mohamed Salah, they were sitting around fifth in the league, and there was some pressure on Jurgen Klopp.

“Then Salah came in and completely transformed the team. From that point on, Liverpool never looked back. To have him stay on is massive – it means that story can keep going.

“For any manager, keeping your top players is essential. Now that Liverpool have secured the futures of both Salah and Van Dijk, they’ve got the foundation to challenge for the Premier League title again next season.

As a former Spurs manager, Jol said he hopes England captain Kane returns to north London but thinks a transfer to Liverpool “could be incredible” and the signing of a “proper number nine” is “the final piece” of Slot’s puzzle.

He said: “The only thing Liverpool might be missing is a proper number nine.

“I personally hope Harry Kane returns to Tottenham, but if he decides to come back to the Premier League and doesn’t go back to Spurs, Liverpool would be a perfect fit. Kane alongside Salah could be incredible.

“That’s really the final piece for Liverpool – a clinical striker to lead the line. With someone like Kane, they’d be right there at the top again.”

