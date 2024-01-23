Harry Kane ‘jealous’ of Postecoglou’s Spurs impact as England star urged to ‘come home’

Former Premier League forward Chris Sutton believes Harry Kane will be “jealous” of Tottenham Hotspur’s resurgence under Ange Postecoglou after Bayern Munich’s title hopes suffered another blow.

Bayern currently sit seven points off the top of the Bundesliga table after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Sunday in the second game back following the winter break.

That loss came after a dramatic victory for league leaders Bayer Leverkusen – managed by former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso – who twice came from behind to snatch an injury-time winner at RB Leipzig.

Kane moved to the Allianz Arena from Spurs last summer with the aim of ending his trophy drought, but with Bayern lagging behind Leverkusen in the league Sutton has urged the England forward to “come home.”

And he believes Kane will look at his former club with “jealousy” in light of Tottenham’s transformation under new manager Postecoglou this season.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘reject’ £21m bid from Saudi Arabia for player as Postecoglou ‘does not want to lose him’

Appearing on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast, Sutton said: “Bayern Munich lost again this weekend. Lost at home to Werder Bremen. Seven points behind Leverkusen now.

“Harry, you’ve got to come home, mate.

“Harry, you’re out of the German Cup. You’ve got to come home. You’re not going to get your medal at Bayern. You’ve got to come home. Come back to Tottenham, mate.

“I think Harry will be looking at what’s gone on at Spurs, watching their brand of football, I think there’s a bit of jealousy there.”

The nature of Bayern’s defeat to Werder Bremen led to manager Thomas Tuchel launching into an astonishing rant at his team, vowing to make the players “accountable” and admitting that they “deserved” to lose having failed to meet his standards in training over recent weeks.

He said: “I’m tired of saying that we’re training well. Nobody believes that anymore. I’ve been doing the job long enough to be able to judge whether the training was at the level we want it to be. This has really been the case for many weeks.

“It was clearly not enough. For over 70 minutes I didn’t have the feeling that we were playing for victory. Afterwards I noticed it. Not until there.

“We were extremely static in the first half. We lost a lot of the ball, allowed a lot of counterattacks, and were sloppy in possession. Deserved defeat.

“We didn’t play for 70 minutes like a team that wanted to force a win, that was playing for the championship, that wanted to give an answer. We only did this for 20 minutes. Twenty minutes are not enough to achieve the goals we set ourselves. That’s not what we’re signing up for here.

“When you sign for a club like Bayern Munich, you sign for 100 per cent. That applies to the coach, that applies to the players. We didn’t deliver that today.

“We played as if we were 10 points ahead and still had a Champions League game on Tuesday. We will hold the team accountable.”