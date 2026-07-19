Harry Kane reaches decision on joining Tottenham from Bayern Munich after World Cup exit

Tottenham Hotspur will not be able to add Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad this summer, according to a German source.

On July 12, TEAMtalk reported Tottenham’s desire to re-sign Kane from Bayern in the summer transfer window.

Kane is under contract at the German giants until the end of next season.

Talks between Bayern and Kane’s representatives have been going on for a while, but no new deal is in place at the moment.

The reliable transfer news outlet reported that Kane and his representatives are aware of interest from Tottenham, who sold the England international striker to Bayern in the summer of 2023.

England are coming back home from the 2026 World Cup after finishing third.

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Kane will now go on holiday before reporting for pre-season duty at Bayern, with whom he has won the Bundesliga title for the past two seasons.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has brought an update on the situation, claiming that Kane will not leave Bayern for Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Harry Kane will not leave Bayern for Tottenham

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Bayern Munich will give Harry Kane some holiday time after England’s World Cup exit.

“Of course, now there will be extra time to take advantage of to start contract talks, and I hope this will happen soon, as we really want to keep Harry in the Bundesliga.

“What I’ve heard about the striker’s contract situation comes directly from the club, as Harry blocked any questions about his contract while he was concentrating fully on the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign.

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“It was his last chance, I think, and I believe he was thinking the same thing, because when I looked at his face after the defeat to Argentina, when he was looking up at the fans in the stands, he seemed to be thinking, This could be the last time I’m here at the World Cup with a chance to actually win it.

“Now, he can focus on Bayern Munich again.

“Perhaps this showed him what he has at Bayern Munich.

“He will win titles in Bavaria, but of course he wants to win the Champions League – that’s the next big title he can win.

“And, crucially, it’s one he’s yet to win! Kane knows he has a big chance to win it if he stays with Bayern.

“As for reported interest from Real Madrid and Tottenham…

“Los Blancos have to make a new plan, which could take a year, perhaps even two.

“Perhaps they’ll be good enough next year under new manager Jose Mourinho, but they don’t know.

“At Bayern Munich, Harry Kane knows there’s a chance.

“Sorry, Tottenham. Harry wants to win the Champions League now. He can’t wait for Spurs to build towards something. He wants the big title.”

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