Harry Kane tipped to snub Tottenham in shock London return as controversial transfer is mooted

Harry Kane has scored 40 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

Stan Collymore reckons former Tottenham striker Harry Kane could return to England at either Chelsea or Manchester United this summer.

The England captain left Spurs in the summer to pursue success elsewhere after failing to win a trophy in over a decade in and around the Tottenham starting XI.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham before Bayern Munich paid an initial £82m to take him to the Allianz Arena last summer.

However, things have not gone to plan for Kane at Bayern Munich with the Bavarians beaten to the Bundesliga title by Bayer Leverkusen despite the prolific striker scoring 33 goals in 30 league appearances.

Collymore: I think secretly Kane wants to come hom

Kane has one chance left of silverware this season after Bayern Munich beat Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final, otherwise the Englishman will have to put up with more ridicule over his lack of trophies.

And if the Bundesliga giants don’t win the Champions League, former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Collymore has suggested that Kane could move back to the Premier League with either Chelsea or Man Utd.

READ MORE: You cannot polish the turd that is VAR; just flush it down the toilet

Collymore told Caught Offside: “So the Kane jinx continues to strike in Munich as Bayer win the title, which leaves the question, will Bayern look to cash in on Harry’s super individual season, potentially after a good Euro’s, to several clubs who arguably need his services, or does he stay, Duke it out again next season and wrestle the Bundesliga back?

“I think secretly he wants to come home, and if you were Manchester United, potentially with a new manager and under new ownership, the signing of Kane would represent cache and intent.

“Chelsea also could use not only his goals but his experience to help the young pups along. I thought earlier on this season that he should stay and fight Bayer next season to get the title back but I’m particularly warming to Kane to Chelsea.

“They have the cash, it’s his city and they desperately need some calm heads around the place, people you can rely on.

“They don’t come calmer than Kane and the fact he knows Poch so well may be the focus that the manager and owner need to get the Blues back firing towards that top four.”

Kane: Jude Bellingham ‘has had a fantastic season’

England team-mate Jude Bellingham has joined Kane in the Champions League semi-finals and the Bayern Munich striker is relishing the clash between the Bavarians and Bellingham’s Real Madrid for a place in the final.

“Jude has had a fantastic season, he’s a top player,” Kane said.

“I’m really happy for him but it will be another war against his team – but that’s the experiences that we both went abroad to try to achieve, to play in these big nights in the Champions League, to play in these big semi-finals.

“It will be one to enjoy and I’m sure there will be a lot of English fans watching both of us. We have to focus on ourselves. Of course, I’ll say hello but once we’re on the pitch, it’s business.”