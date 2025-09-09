Harry Kane tells Michael Owen why he joined Bayern after ‘nuts’ jibe: ‘I just went for a trophy’

Harry Kane has responded to Michael Owen’s claim that he is “nuts” for leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich.

Owen couldn’t believe it when Kane swapped London for Munich in the 2023 summer transfer window, and recently doubled down, claiming that “there’s no great achievement” in winning league titles with Bayern and that it’s the equivalent of joining Celtic.

It’s worth noting that Celtic haven’t won a Champions League knockout fixture this century and that Bayern have reached at least the quarter-final in each of the last six seasons and most recently won the competition in 2020.

The former Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United striker told Rio Ferdinand on his podcast: “Harry Kane is just lethal; he’s a brilliant finisher. I disagreed with him going to Germany; I was outspoken about that.

“I still think he was nuts. You’re on the verge of being the all-time Premier League goal scorer, you’ve got kids that are all in school. I mean, I just couldn’t see it. I don’t see it.

“If you’re that desperate to win something, then do another year and then go. It’s like if you go up and move to Celtic and win the league, you win every year, but there’s no great achievement in that.

“A great achievement would have been being the top goal scorer ever in the Premier League. That would have been unbelievable, and he could have won things along the way.”

Kane is one of the least controversial and confrontational footballers in the world and he was never going to ‘hit back’ at Owen, but he has stood up for himself and justified his decision when he really didn’t need to.

The England captain says Owen is entitled to his opinion and that he respects him, but “everyone’s career is different”.

“I heard it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I’ve spent a bit of time with him but don’t know him well. Obviously, he is a Premier League great and an England great as well so I’ll respect him as a person,” Kane said.

“But ultimately, as he will know, everyone’s career is different – everyone’s decisions and motivations are different I know he was insinuating I went just for the trophy but it was to be at the highest level for as long as possible and I’m really happy in that sense of playing big games, title runs, big Champions League matches, Club World Cup quarter-final.

“I feel I’m improving as a player, I’m pushing my limits as a player in terms of goalscoring and just improving. It’s hard not to hear things these days but the decisions are best for me and I’m really happy that I made that decision and very happy at Bayern Munich now.”

