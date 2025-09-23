Harry Kane reportedly has an exit clause in his Bayern Munich contract that could attract the attention of Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern ahead of the 2023/24 season and claimed the first trophy of his career in May, lifting the Bundesliga title.

He has scored an extraordinary 98 goals in 103 matches for the German giants and has started this season in terrific form, registering 13 goals and three assists in seven appearances, including a brace against Chelsea in the Champions League last week.

The 32-year-old will hit a century of goals for Bayern in only 104 games with a brace on Friday against Werder Bremen, which would make him the fastest player in Europe’s top-five leagues to reach that milestone. Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland both reached 100 goals in 105 games for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Kane has been Bayern’s best and most consistent player since joining for around £100million, and they are reportedly in danger of losing him in the 2026 summer transfer window.

According to German outlet Bild, there is an ‘exit clause in his contract’ worth €65million (£56.8m), though he would have to ‘announce his move in the winter’.

That fee for a 33-year-old represents ‘a lot of money’ but also ‘could be dangerous for Bayern’, the report states.

However, that ‘doesn’t even buy half the price of Alexander Isak’ and even if Kane stays in Germany until he’s 36, ‘a model professional like him would still be tearing the Bundesliga to pieces’.

The report adds:

Kane is said to still be keen to break the Premier League goalscoring record. It’s currently held by Alan Shearer with 260 goals. He himself has 213, all of which he’s scored for Tottenham. Should he return to his homeland in the summer after the 2026 World Cup, at the age of 33, he would have a prime chance of breaking the record.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann recently said Kane has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave next summer and backed Manchester United to sign him.

He Adventure Gamers: “I think Harry Kane has a clause that allows him to leave for a certain amount next summer. I believe the reason Bayern Munich wanted to bring Nick Woltemade in this summer was because many within the club think Kane wants to go back to England after the World Cup.

“I can see Harry Kane at Manchester United next season, and I think he’d do well for them,” Hamann added.

“Having said that, I always felt that as a London boy, sometimes they don’t really like to go to the north. Having played for Spurs, obviously Chelsea and Arsenal might be tricky, but then again, you never know, if they give him a chance to win the Premier League.

“I always felt or thought that a London club would be more favourable than a northern club, but obviously United is probably still the biggest club in England, and if they were to ask for his services, I think it would be fantastic to see him as their number nine.”

