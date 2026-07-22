Harry Kane has been linked with moves to Al-Hilal and Tottenham.

Al-Hilal have made a ‘fresh move’ to sign Bayern Munich star Harry Kane after he made a decision on re-joining Tottenham, according to reports.

Kane once again showed his worth for club and country over the past year with the former Tottenham striker winning his second Bundesliga title at Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old scored 61 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for the German champions, while he also hit the back of the net six times in seven matches at the World Cup, as England lost in the semi-finals to Argentina.

Kane has been attracting attention of top clubs around the world for years and now Al-Midan Al-Riyadi (via Goal) have revealed that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have ‘made a fresh move’ for the ex-Tottenham striker.

It is understood that ‘Al-Hilal technical director Simon Francis has travelled to London in a bid to seal the deal officially’ with the former Bournemouth defender to ‘use the meeting to learn Kane’s financial demands and the privileges he wants’.

The news comes a few days after Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk ruled out Kane moving to Tottenham or Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

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Falk said: “Bayern Munich will give Harry Kane some holiday time after England’s World Cup exit.

“Of course, now there will be extra time to take advantage of to start contract talks, and I hope this will happen soon, as we really want to keep Harry in the Bundesliga.

“What I’ve heard about the striker’s contract situation comes directly from the club, as Harry blocked any questions about his contract while he was concentrating fully on the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign.

“It was his last chance, I think, and I believe he was thinking the same thing, because when I looked at his face after the defeat to Argentina, when he was looking up at the fans in the stands, he seemed to be thinking, This could be the last time I’m here at the World Cup with a chance to actually win it.

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“Now, he can focus on Bayern Munich again. Perhaps this showed him what he has at Bayern Munich.

‘Sorry, Tottenham. Harry wants to win the Champions League now.’

“He will win titles in Bavaria, but of course he wants to win the Champions League – that’s the next big title he can win. And, crucially, it’s one he’s yet to win! Kane knows he has a big chance to win it if he stays with Bayern.

“As for reported interest from Real Madrid and Tottenham… Los Blancos have to make a new plan, which could take a year, perhaps even two.

“Perhaps they’ll be good enough next year under new manager Jose Mourinho, but they don’t know. At Bayern Munich, Harry Kane knows there’s a chance.

“Sorry, Tottenham. Harry wants to win the Champions League now. He can’t wait for Spurs to build towards something. He wants the big title.”

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