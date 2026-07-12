Tottenham and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on Harry Kane’s situation, with Bayern Munich determined to tie the England captain down to a new contract after the World Cup.

The 32-year-old has been nothing short of incredible since leaving Spurs for Bayern in a £100million deal (including add-ons) back in 2023, notching 146 goals in just 147 appearances.

Kane helped Bayern complete a domestic double and was crowned Bundesliga Player of the Year. He has continued his fantastic for England at the World Cup, scoring six times and playing a crucial role in them reaching the semi-finals.

However, his contract situation has led to some uncertainty over his future.

Kane’s current deal expires in a year’s time, and unsurprisingly, a host of elite European sides are ready to try and sign the superstar striker should the opportunity arise.

TEAMtalk have revealed that former club Spurs are ‘maintaining close contact’ and are ‘well informed on developments surrounding their former captain’ thanks to ‘clauses inserted into Kane’s move to Bayern.’

Man Utd’s admiration for Kane is well known. The report notes that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘consistently been a huge fan of Kane’ and The Red Devils ‘would be prepared to finance a move should an opportunity ever arise.’

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also made enquiries into Kane’s situation.

There is also interest from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer, but a switch to either of those leagues at this stage of Kane’s career is highly unlikely.

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Spurs, Man Utd must wait for Harry Kane opportunity

Despite the mounting and inevitable interest in Kane, Bayern remain confident of tying the centre-forward down to new terms.

The report adds notes that Bayern have been in discussions with Kane’s representatives for months and there is ‘little concern’ that he doesn’t put pen to paper.

In fact, the agreement of a contract extension is said to be a case of ‘when, but not if’, which certainly suggests that a transfer this summer is highly unlikely.

His situation could open up further down the line, however, and perhaps next summer.

Tottenham are said to believe that they could be in a position to bring Kane back to the club in a year’s time should he show a willingness to return.

But with Man Utd maintaining their interest and ready to invest significant funds on Kane, they are a club to watch out for, too.

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