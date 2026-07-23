Harry Kane reaches decision on joining Barcelona – ‘expected to sign’

Harry Kane is expected to snub interest from Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Al-Hilal by signing a new contract at Bayern Munich, according to a journalist.

Kane was in unbelievable form during the 2025-26 campaign, hitting 73 goals in 65 matches for Bayern and England. Only Lionel Messi has managed more in a single season this century, having netted a remarkable 82 goals in 69 appearances in 2011-12.

Kane helped Bayern complete a domestic treble, while he also scored six times at the World Cup before England were painfully knocked out in the semi-finals by Argentina.

The striker’s contract with Bayern expires next year, sparking interest from rival clubs. Barcelona have identified Kane as an alternative target to Julian Alvarez, while Spurs would love to bring the England captain back to N17.

But Ben Jacobs has revealed that Kane is set to stay in Bavaria by agreeing a contract extension.

‘Harry Kane expected to sign a new Bayern deal with talks resuming post-World Cup,’ Jacobs wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

READ: England failed at World Cup through ‘sentiment, reputation and fear’

‘Barcelona enquired earlier in [the] window. Al-Hilal, who have been tracking Kane since 2023, have made an approach this summer, as they did 12 months ago.’

It emerged on Wednesday that Al-Hilal had made a fresh move for Kane, but he is not ready to consider leaving elite European football yet.

German journalist Christian Falk recently cooled speculation the 32-year-old goal machine might join Spurs or Real Madrid during the current transfer window.

“Bayern Munich will give Harry Kane some holiday time after England’s World Cup exit,” Falk said.

“Of course, now there will be extra time to take advantage of to start contract talks, and I hope this will happen soon, as we really want to keep Harry in the Bundesliga.

“What I’ve heard about the striker’s contract situation comes directly from the club, as Harry blocked any questions about his contract while he was concentrating fully on the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign.

Harry Kane prioritising Bayern stay

“It was his last chance, I think, and I believe he was thinking the same thing, because when I looked at his face after the defeat to Argentina, when he was looking up at the fans in the stands, he seemed to be thinking, ‘This could be the last time I’m here at the World Cup with a chance to actually win it.’

“Now, he can focus on Bayern Munich again. Perhaps this showed him what he has at Bayern Munich.

“He will win titles in Bavaria, but of course he wants to win the Champions League – that’s the next big title he can win. And, crucially, it’s one he’s yet to win! Kane knows he has a big chance to win it if he stays with Bayern.

“As for reported interest from Real Madrid and Tottenham… Los Blancos have to make a new plan, which could take a year, perhaps even two.

“Perhaps they’ll be good enough next year under new manager Jose Mourinho, but they don’t know. At Bayern Munich, Harry Kane knows there’s a chance.

“Sorry, Tottenham. Harry wants to win the Champions League now. He can’t wait for Spurs to build towards something. He wants the big title.”

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