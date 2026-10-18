Harry Maguire pulls a Lisandro Martinez in post-match criticism of Man Utd cowards

Harry Maguire has taken aim at his Manchester United teammates in the wake of their 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the Red Devils a well-deserved lead in the first half, neatly slotting in Youri Tielemans’ excellent cross from the right as Michael Carrick packed the midfield and very effectively neutralised Leeds on their own patch.

The game turned at half-time when Lisandro Martinez was forced off injured and his replacement, Noussair Mazraoui, was at fault for Leeds’ equaliser.

The Moroccan defender conceded the corner which Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from unnecessarily and was beaten in the air by Leeds centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

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The hosts then piled the pressure on Man Utd and after Martinez took aim at technical director Jason Wilcox following the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, Maguire aimed his ire at his own teammates.

On a tactical switch which saw Manchester United line up with no centre-forward and pack the midfield with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes, Maguire said: “We worked on it this week. We wanted to match them up without the ball and go quite aggressive.

“We knew we could get a lot of joy in the middle of the pitch with them only playing two in there.”

But the defender also hit out at his teammates for lacking “bravery” in the second half.

He added: “That’s probably the area of the game where we could have done more. We could have been a bit braver with the ball and taken the ball under pressure.

“But we’re in a circumstance where we are not as brave as we should be, and we have to get that back because to win games for Manchester United we have to have that bravery and composure.”

Carragher hails Maguire

Jamie Carragher picked Maguire out for praise after the game, insisting his “fantastic” performance was key to their rearguard action in the second half.

“Going away to Leeds is going to be tricky for any team except for Manchester City and Arsenal at the moment,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“A lot of teams will take a point at Leeds this season but the problem for Manchester United is the results have been so poor that they need to start winning games so it almost feels like two points dropped.

“But in isolation, getting a point at Leeds is a decent result. I thought Harry Maguire was fantastic, especially in the second half.

“After Leeds got that goal back there was a stage of the game where it felt like Man United could go under, but Maguire at the back held it together for them. He was fantastic.”