Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has delivered a damning verdict of a ‘disappointing’ season so far by citing ‘inconsistent’ performances from the players.

United’s failure to score goals or string wins together has left them languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table.

The club also suffered disappointing cup exits at the hands of Tottenham, who eliminated them at the quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup, and Fulham, who beat them on penalties in an FA Cup 3rd round match at Old Trafford.

“It’s been a disappointing season, there’s no doubt about it,” said Maguire.

“From the start of the season, we’ve been far too inconsistent. I think the performances have picked up of late.

“However, I think there are key aspects in games where us players have got to take more responsibility and change them in our favour. There have been a lot of games that have been 50-50, and we’ve ended up on the bad end of a result, and that’s something we do need to work on as a team, as a group of players.

Despite a poor season, Maguire was keen to focus on the possibility of redemption by winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League.

“But this game is an important night for us in the competition, a big game at Old Trafford, a European night and one we’re looking forward to. It’s so important, there is no doubt about it.

“If we do win the Europa League, it’s still going to be a disappointing season for us players, but winning that would be a big bonus. Playing for this club demands trophies, and winning the Europa League would be a special one to win, of course.

“It gives us access to the Champions League next season, something we obviously can’t gain through the Premier League, because our results haven’t been good enough. It’s important we win trophies at this club.

“Every competition we play in, we’ve got to try and win, and this is the only competition we’re left in, so of course it’s a big game for us.”

The importance of qualifying for the Champions League wasn’t lost on Ruben Amorim either, as he touched on the possibility of a bigger budget to overhaul Utd’s squad.

“That is important when you’re planning the next season. The Champions League can change everything. I don’t think we’re ready to cope with being competitive in the Premier League and in the Champions League,” Amorim said.

“But if you’re in this competition, you should fight to get into the Champions League. If you have the Champions League, you have a different budget to try to put a better team together for next season.

Man Utd will welcome Lyon to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.