Harry Redknapp has issued an apology after branding current England manager Thomas Tuchel a “German spy” and appearing to mimic a Nazi salute during a charity event in London last month.

The 78-year-old, whose managerial career spanned nearly four decades with clubs including Tottenham, West Ham, and Portsmouth, made the remarks in front of a live audience when asked for his view on the FA’s decision to appoint Tuchel.

Footage obtained by The Guardian shows Redknapp joking that Tuchel had been “sent over to f*** us up” and comparing him to wartime propagandist Lord Haw-Haw.

He followed up with a faux-German accent and raised his arm in a gesture widely interpreted as a Nazi salute.

Tuchel, who became England’s first German head coach when he was appointed in October 2024, has started life in the role with back-to-back wins in World Cup qualifying against Albania and Latvia.

His hiring attracted mixed reaction, with some sections of the media and public expressing discomfort at the national team turning to another foreign manager following the tenures of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

There was immediate backlash to the incident, including criticism from the German ambassador to the UK, who suggested the idea that a German can’t manage the English national team is “outdated.”

The comments in full are quoted below:

“I’ll be honest with you, I think he’s a German spy. I’m telling you. Seriously, he’s been sent over to f**k us up. He has. I’m telling ya, he’s like Lord Haw Haw in the war – ‘We have your best soldiers captured’ and all that. “Go over and ruin that team. Ja (with a raised arm)”

However, it’s taken Redknapp five weeks to publicly address the issue, with the former football manager opting not to share an apology.

The subject was brought up as Redknapp spoke to Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Al Arabiya News in an interview on Wednesday, April 30.

“No, don’t go there. Oh my god, it was a joke, you know, that badly backfired. But it was only a joke,” Redknapp said.

Redknapp, arguably one of the biggest managerial names never to have led England, had previously been linked with the Three Lions job and was the public’s favourite following Fabio Capello’s resignation in 2012. The FA chose Roy Hodgson.

Reflecting on the current appointment, Redknapp expressed disappointment over the lack of English candidates available, saying: “For me, Eddie Howe was the only choice. He would’ve been perfect, but he’s got a great job at Newcastle. Tuchel was available and he’s got a very good track record.”

Redknapp’s career, which included a Premier League Manager of the Year award and a famous FA Cup win with Portsmouth in 2008, saw him take charge of nearly 1,400 matches in club management.

Tuchel, for his part, has yet to respond to Redknapp’s remarks, with England’s focus now turning to their next round of World Cup qualifiers in June.