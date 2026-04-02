Tottenham have joined a growing list of Premier League rivals in the race for Fulham star Harry Wilson, though a move for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is also under consideration.

De Zerbi has been tasked with guiding Spurs away from what would be a hugely damaging relegation, but that will be no easy task as they currently sit just a point above the bottom three.

His first game in charge will be an away clash against Sunderland on April 12.

Tottenham’s transfer plans will, of course, hinge on whether they survive the drop, but the club are still identifying transfer targets for the summer.

As revealed by our friends over at TEAMtalk, Spurs are ‘preparing’ to move for Fulham star Wilson, whose contract at Craven Cottage expires at the season’s end.

The 28-year-old has undoubtedly been one of Fulham’s standout performers this season, notching an impressive 11 goals and seven assists so far across the campaign.

Fulham are keen to retain Wilson and ‘have made their position clear’, but ‘the level of interest in Wilson makes a departure increasingly likely this summer,’ per the report.

Everton, Leeds United, Sunderland, and Aston Villa are also keen on Wilson – ready to jump at the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer.

But with Spurs plotting a move of their own, he is a player for fans to keep a close eye on.

Interestingly, though, Liverpool have ‘not completely ruled out’ a move for former player Wilson, while Manchester United are another side to watch in the race.

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However, TEAMtalk also reports that along with Wilson, West Ham winger Summerville is another player Tottenham have their eye on.

In fact, the report states that Spurs are considered ‘frontrunners’ to sign the 24-year-old, retaining interest following a failed January approach.

Summerville endured a slow start to life at the London Stadium but has found form this year, contributing crucial goals and assists that have helped keep the Hammers in the fight for top-flight survival.

De Zerbi’s side are said to view Summerville as a ‘dynamic option to bolster their attacking options for a good fee.’

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, and Everton have all been monitoring the Dutchman, too.

Any move to Tottenham, again, depends on whether they stay up.

If West Ham themselves avoid the drop, as they sit just one point behind Spurs in the table, they will be in a relatively strong position to rebuff advances for Summerville, given he’s contracted until 2029.

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