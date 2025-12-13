Harry Wilson is having a great time of it, isn’t he? The Fulham winger now has three goals and three assists in his last four Premier League appearances.

The Welsh wizard was on fire again as Fulham beat Burnley 3-2 in what looked like an underwhelming Saturday teatime kick-off but turned into a very decent game of Barclays.

Harry Wilson vs Burnley: Key stats

1 goal, 2 assists

8.97 WhoScored rating

3 key passes

1/1 dribble completed

There was plenty to take in. Calvin Bassey’s mazy run that ended with a ballooned shot was a personal highlight, but it’s impossible to ignore the contribution of Player of the Match Wilson, who assisted goals for Emile Smith Rowe and Bassey in the first half before making it 3-1 himself in the 58th minute.

Sky Sports co-commentator Andy Hinchcliffe described it as a “tap-in for him”, considering the kind of goals Wilson has been scoring recently, but it was still a very tidy finish – passed coolly into the bottom corner past Martin Dúbravka.

Wilson probably won’t score a better goal this season than the beautiful team effort against Crystal Palace last Sunday, but that wand of a left foot means he’s always capable of something even more special. He could yet better his long-range curler against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Fulham are a superb attacking side right now. They scored three again on Saturday, two matchdays after netting four against Manchester City, and so much of what they’re doing well is flowing through Wilson. Samuel Chukwueze deserves his flowers too, but Wilson is clearly the man of the moment. He has been involved in six of the Cottagers’ ten goals across their last four matches.

Are we seeing a surprise push for Premier League Player of the Year? Well, if he somehow keeps this rate up for the rest of the season, he’ll finish 2025/26 with another 33 goal involvements, 41 in total.

Voter fatigue might even make him favourite over Erling Haaland if that happens. He probably won’t… but he might. Right?

Leeds will hate watching Harry Wilson right now

One thing that is certain is that Leeds United fans will be absolutely sick watching Wilson thrive after coming so close to signing him last summer.

His wicked delivery, superb work-rate and clinical finishing with that outrageous left foot could be making a world of difference at Elland Road.

Leeds are crying out for something different in attack. Yes, they scored three against Liverpool last week, but it’s clear Daniel Farke was left short after a promising start to the summer transfer window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha are settling in fairly well, but neither is a genuine difference-maker. Noah Okafor has that potential, but he’s not showing it consistently yet.

And that’s just through the middle. Out wide, there really isn’t much to shout about.

Leeds fans know it. They botched their attacking recruitment, and Wilson’s form is going to rub serious salt in the wound.

Fulham and Wales, meanwhile, are loving every second. If Wilson carries this form into the World Cup play-offs, Craig Bellamy might just be taking his country to North America.

Fulham rise, but Burnley doomed

Looking at the bigger picture, Fulham are starting to resemble a decent side again, giving supporters genuine hope that a relegation battle won’t be on the cards.

Once again, Wilson’s form has been crucial. Marco Silva’s side have climbed to 13th in the Premier League, now level with Newcastle United on six wins, and boasting three victories from their last five matches. Next up? Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

As for Burnley, it feels like Scott Parker is officially on borrowed time.

A poor performance and result is one thing, but a lack of effort will never be tolerated, especially at home. Jamie Redknapp was spot on to berate Quilindschy Hartman for “costing his team” by jogging back for Wilson’s goal. It was shocking. Wilson was right in front of him throughout the move, exactly where Hartman needed to be.

Unfortunately, it’s Parker who will pay the price for that kind of thing, or lack of it.

Burnley look doomed, which is a real shame given how competitive we expected the relegation fight to be back in October. Wolves look even more doomed, and it’s now starting to feel like a scrap just to avoid finishing 18th.

To really twist the knife for Leeds fans, it’s hard not to see them dragged into that picture too.

If only they’d signed Harry Wilson. Because it’s important to remember this is Harry Wilson’s world. We’re just living in it.

