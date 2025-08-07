Has Luis Suarez perfected the Panenka penalty? Eat your heart out, Lionel Messi

Who needs Lionel Messi? There’s a new sheriff in town – and Luis Suarez has delivered beautifully for our bleary-eyed transatlantic viewing pleasure.

Over the two years since Messi signed for Inter Miami, we’ve become accustomed to a new routine – scrolling through social media first thing in the morning to be treated to the Argentinian’s latest feat of ridiculousness.

As expected, fresh from winning the World Cup and with no fewer than eight Ballon d’Or under his belt, Messi has often made MLS look like child’s play. But he’s not the only European superstar having fun out there.

