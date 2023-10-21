‘He’ll have to’ – Arsenal man will be forced into January exit, with Euro chances diminishing

Journalist Darren Lewis believes Aaron Ramsdale will “have to” leave Arsenal in January, as he “won’t be able to” get the football he needs to secure a place at the Euros there.

Ramsdale forced his way past Bernd Leno in his first season at the Emirates, and never looked back. After playing 34 Premier League games in his first season, he didn’t miss a single game last term.

Indeed, the goalkeeper was part of a fantastic campaign at Arsenal, in which they finished five points shy of eventual title winners Manchester City, after leading the league for much of the season.

The goalkeeper kept his side in some big games, with a huge save against Liverpool during a 2-2 draw in April a particular highlight.

However, over the summer, Mikel Arteta detailed his desire to have two top players in each position, and that led him to sign David Raya, who had a healthier save percentage than Ramsdale last season.

After missing out in the first two league games, Raya unseated his competitor, and has played every league and Champions League game since.

Ramsdale has admitted there are days where “I come in and I’m down because of the situation” and that not playing at club level gives England boss Gareth Southgate an “easier decision” over who to pick for the Three Lions.

That Ramsdale wants to be in England’s plans for Euro 2024 is cited as a reason journalist Lewis feels he’ll be forced away from Arsenal soon, as he’s not going to get the game-time he needs to be selected for his country.

“I think Ramsdale will leave in January, I think he’ll have to. If he wants a chance of playing at the Euros he has to play first-team football and he won’t be able to do that at Arsenal,” he told Premier League Productions.

He will have a big decision to make over his future. Indeed, at the moment, it looks like Ramsdale is the no.2 goalkeeper at Arsenal despite Arteta suggesting there’s no set starter.

If he’s not broken back into the starting XI in either the league or Champions League by January, there seems to be a good chance he’ll look to force a move away.

