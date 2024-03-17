‘Having a laugh’ – Ten Hag asked how you ‘come back from’ Ajax with flop over 11-goal teammate for Man Utd

Darren Bent stated Erik ten Hag is “having a laugh” as the Manchester United boss was asked “how do you come back with Antony and not [Mohammed] Kudus” from Ajax.

Ten Hag made a point of bringing some Ajax players with him when he first moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022. The Dutchman signed centre-back Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony.

The former has been useful when fit, but the latter has been a very poor asset, particularly factoring in that he cost £86million. Indeed, the Brazilian winger has had an awful season, failing to score or assist in 22 Premier League games this term.

In contrast, his former Ajax teammate, Kudus, who is also a right winger, has been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals in his first season at West Ham, as well as four Europa League goals and one in the League Cup.

Former top-flight striker Bent has clowned United manager Ten Hag for picking the wrong option out of that pair when he went shopping for Ajax players.

“That’s why your manager is having a laugh. How do you end up at Ajax and you come back with Antony and not Kudus? Work that one out,” he said on talkSPORT.

He made the comment when referencing Kudus’ brilliant solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League – a game in which he scored twice and helped the Hammers through to the quarter-finals, and was quizzed on how he managed to make it about United.

“Because it’s true he opted to sign Antony over Kudus. What a goal, by the way,” Bent responded.

Looking at their career trajectories since leaving Ajax, it would be fair to say Kudus has had the better time, and in hindsight, he’d have been the better option at United.

Antony was the better out of the pair during his time in the Netherlands, though. He was directly involved in 29 goals in his final two Eredivisie seasons, so seemed to be heading to Old Trafford in good form.

Kudus’ final two seasons brought 19 goals and assists in the league, and in the campaign that got Antony his move, he scored just one Eredivisie goal and had one assist, whereas Antony’s totals that season were eight goals and four assists.

The transfer has not panned out, but it’s easy to see how Ten Hag thought it would.

