Bryan Mbeumo is a player in demand and Tottenham Hotspur’s appointment of Thomas Frank might have affected Manchester United’s hopes of making him their next big summer signing.

United have tried to move quickly since the end of the season. Finishing in the lower reaches of the Premier League is indicative of an alarming decline in the club’s fortunes and a loss in the Europa League final, which shut the back door on an unlikely Champions League salvation, jerked what’s left of the Red Devils’ recruitment operation into gear.

Matheus Cunha was snapped up from Wolverhampton Wanderers more or less immediately but United’s twin pursuits of Viktor Gyokeres and Mbeumo have yet to bear fruit.

Cunha’s £62.5m release clause has become a bargaining chip for Brentford as they seek to ensure they’re not picked apart on the cheap after Frank’s departure to Spurs, and the former Brentford manager’s choice of club threatens to put another obstacle in Man United’s way.

The Cameroon international enjoys a positive relationship with his former boss and Spurs’ Champions League qualification gives them another theoretical advantage over the Red Devils.

“It’s been my best season so far in the Premier League,” Mbeumo told Sky Sports.

“And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we’ve been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it’s been a fantastic season.

“[Thomas Frank] has done so much for me. He literally trusted me from the start. I think he developed the team so well. He developed me as a human and a player as well. So I can only wish him all the best, and I’m sure he’s going to do well.

“I think he knows everything. He’s really smart. He knows where he wants to bring the team, how he wants to play. I think he’s been fantastic for Brentford.”

Despite Mbeumo’s evident affection and appreciation for the new Spurs manager, a source told Sky Sports News that Old Trafford remains Mbeumo’s preferred destination.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in the Premier League in 2024-25 as Brentford finished in tenth place, outscoring Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo – United’s top league scorers last season – combined.

Joshua Zirkzee is expected to remain a United player despite scoring only three Premier League goals, but Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly seen as expendable by the United hierarchy.

Hojlund scored four times as his return deteriorated in his second season with United but is still a target for clubs in Italy. Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old, who earned his Premier League move thanks to impressive Serie A form for Atalanta in 2022-23.

If United find a buyer for the misfiring Dane, Brentford’s valuation of Mbeumo could be met.