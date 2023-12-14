‘He would go’ – Aston Villa star tipped to ditch Emery for Arsenal as £100m price tag discussed

Alan Brazil believes Douglas Luiz “would go” to Arsenal if given the choice in January, though he doesn’t think he’s worth the £100million price tag that’s been discussed.

Luiz has been one of the most impressive players since Emery came through the door at Villa Park. He’s been used as as a defensive-midfield player for about half of his career to this point.

However, being given the freedom to thrive in a slightly more advanced position under Emery has worked wonders. Last season, Luiz scored six Premier League goals and notched six assists.

He’s already on five league goals and two assists for the season. As a result of his fantastic performance in a third-placed Villa side, Arsenal are back on his tail.

They made attempts to sign him a couple of seasons ago, but the Villans rejected the largest bid of £25million. Now, it’s been suggested he could command a fee closer to £100million.

Brazil does not feel he’s worth quite that much, but does think he’d up sticks if Arsenal came calling again, given their stature, and the fact they’re second in the league.

“It’s a lot of money. He’s a good player and he’s pulling all the strings for them but for £100million? No,” he said on talkSPORT.

“I think if Arsenal came in, this is a good debate this one because Villa are a top, top club. But Arsenal you could say top dogs in London, you could say that.

“They are very strong. I think it would be hard for him if the money came in and Villa said we have had a bid, it’s a lot, do you want to go. I think he would go.”

According to the latest report on Luiz’s future, even if he did want to go – though he recently suggested he’s happy at Villa – his club would not let him.

Indeed, the Daily Mail reports Villa are ‘braced for interest’ in the star midfielder but are ‘ready to fend off any bids’.

That report suggests a fee in the region of £100million would be expected from Villa’s side, given a precedent has been set by the transfers for Enzo Fernandez, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Even if the Villans were to receive a bid in that range, though, they don’t feel they need the money as much as they need Luiz, and that seems fair.

READ MORE: Aston Villa can ‘look to go all the way’ and achieve historic feat they never have before